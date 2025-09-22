The share of renewables in Australia's main electricity grid continues to reach new highs, delivering 77.9% of electricity demand on Sunday with solar power contributing more than 55% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.From pv magazine Australia Data from energy advisory company Global Power Energy (GPE) shows the share of renewables in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) energy mix reached a record 77.9% in the late morning of Sept. 21, eclipsing the previous high of 76.8% set the previous day. Rooftop solar generation accounted for 43.6% of grid demand at the time with utility-scale ...

