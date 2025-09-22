Developer's UK arm, to be renamed Arada London, has 10,000-unit pipeline over 11 projects

Arada has announced its expansion into the UK housing market through the acquisition of a 75% stake in Regal, one of London's leading residential-led mixed-use developers.

Arada enters UK with acquisition of British developer Regal, committing AED2.5 billion to accelerate London residential development (Photo: AETOSWire)

This marks Arada's entry into the UK and second international expansion, aligning with its strategy of growing and diversifying its business geographically. Having already established a strong presence in the UAE since its launch in 2017 and expanded into Australia in 2024, the acquisition of Regal gives Arada an immediate presence in the London market and platform on which to deliver at speed and scale.

As part of the transaction, Arada is also committing an initial AED2.5 billion of capital to acquire and invest in the 150-person-strong Regal business, which will become Arada London. Arada's acquisition of the company, which has a 30-year track record, will accelerate the delivery of Regal's existing 10,000-unit residential pipeline, with an ambition to more than triple this over the next three years.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said: "London is one of the world's leading cities, and our expansion into this market represents a strategic step for Arada in response to the strong demand for residential space. This investment provides a significant opportunity to accelerate the delivery of new residential assets in London, fully aligned with Arada's long-term strategy to develop high-quality projects that enable people to live healthier and more prosperous lives."

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Arada, said: "We have been impressed by the platform the Regal team has built, as well as the inspirational schemes they are delivering, which reflect our own, long-term focus on experience, amenity and the customer. Leveraging Arada's extensive design and placemaking capabilities, delivery track record and capital resources, we are well placed to support Regal's evolution and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Jonathan Seal, Chief Executive of Regal, added: "Over the last 30 years, Regal has built a reputation for aligning with businesses that share our long-term vision and deep understanding of the property industry. It is in this spirit that we have carefully chosen Arada as our partner, a business that shares our management team's ambition to continue shaping the London skyline."

The value of Arada's projects across both the UAE and Australia amounts to over AED95 billion, featuring over 42,000 units, with over 10,000 of those already delivered.

Since its inception, Regal has built over 4,000 residential units, and 1 million square feet of commercial space underpinned by a fully integrated model. As part of the transaction, Regal's executive team, as well as the company's founders, will all stay with the business.

About Arada

Launched in 2017, Arada was created to build spaces that enable people to lead healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. Headquartered in the UAE, the company was founded by two of the Gulf's most respected businessmen, HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal.

Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com

