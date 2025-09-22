Conveyor System Market is Projected To Reach US$9.40 Billion By 2031 at CAGR of 5.7% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global conveyor system market is observing significant growth owing to the expansion of e-commerce and warehousing, surging demand in food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, and airport infrastructure development.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the conveyor system market comprises a vast array of type, operation mode, ed user industry, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders, including manufacturers, component suppliers, regulatory bodies, system integrators, end users, with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Dynamics and Insights: Conveyor systems are engineered solutions designed to facilitate the efficient movement of materials across industrial environments. Commonly used in manufacturing, warehousing, food processing, mining, and aviation industries, these systems-ranging from belt and roller types to overhead and chain conveyors-are built to transport items of varying shapes, sizes, and weights.

Automating these repetitive tasks helps increase productivity, minimize manual labor, and reduce processing time. The global conveyor system market is witnessing consistent growth, driven by the expansion of industrial automation, the surge in e-commerce, and ongoing upgrades in production facilities. As supply chains become more complex and time-sensitive, conveyor systems play a vital role in ensuring smooth material handling and operational efficiency. Major sectors contributing to demand include automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and aviation. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to rapid industrial growth, while North America and Europe continue to grow through modernization of legacy infrastructure and the adoption of advanced, intelligent technologies. Regional Insights: The conveyor system market in North America is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of automation and smart technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio-frequency identification (RFID) across various manufacturing and logistics sectors. With a strong industrial base that includes automotive, food and beverage, and metals and mining industries, the region is focused on improving efficiency and reducing labor costs through advanced material handling systems.

Additionally, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector has created rising demand for fast, efficient fulfillment centers and distribution networks, further driving the need for conveyor systems and intelligent sorting solutions. Strategic infrastructure investments, especially in airport and logistics hubs, along with an emphasis on digital transformation and supply chain optimization, are reinforcing the positive outlook for the market in North America. Geographical Insights:Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the conveyor system market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market includes belt conveyors, roller conveyors, overhead conveyors, and others.

Per operation mode, it is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual conveyor systems.

By end-use industries, the market is divided into sectors such as food and beverage, automotive, airports, logistics, metals and mining, and others.

The conveyor system market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the conveyor system market include Daifuku Co Ltd, Kion Group AG, Metso Outotec Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Interroll Holding GmbH, Fives SAS, SSI SCHAEFER Group, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Vanderlande Industries BV.

Trending Topics: Automation and Smart Conveyors, Scalable Conveyor Systems, Modular Conveyors, High-Speed Sorting and Picking Systems, among others.

Global Headlines on the Conveyor System Market

'Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Productivity Solutions and Services ('PSS') and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions ('WWS') businesses, which serve the transportation, warehouse and logistics markets. This enables Honeywell to further simplify its portfolio in order to accelerate value creation ahead of its planned separation into three independent, industry-leading companies, which is expected to be complete in the second half of 2026.'

'Metso is launching productized FITT in-plant and Foresight overland conveyors for reliable material transportation in the mining industry. The standardized conveyor modules and premium components offer high capacity and layout flexibility as well as substantial savings in time and resources from feasibility and design to implementation, thereby enabling higher lifetime productivity.'

Conclusion

The global conveyor system market is steadily growing, driven by increased industrial automation, the rise of e-commerce, and the modernization of manufacturing processes. As supply chains become more complex and time-sensitive, conveyor systems are essential for ensuring efficient material flow and optimized operations. Key sectors fueling this demand include automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and aviation. The Asia Pacific region leads the market due to rapid industrial growth, while North America and Europe experience steady expansion through system upgrades and the adoption of smart technologies.

Adoption is further encouraged by the rapid growth of e-commerce and warehousing, increasing demand from food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, and ongoing airport infrastructure improvements. However, challenges remain, such as high initial investment and integration costs, which can be barriers for small and medium-sized businesses. Emerging opportunities focus on intelligent conveyor technologies powered by AI. The market is also moving towards energy-efficient solutions to meet evolving industry standards and sustainability goals.

