LegalBillReview.com Hires Former Goldman Sachs Legal Operations Manager as Director of Law Firm Relations

Jordan Rand Brings Decade of Wall Street Legal Operations and Vendor Management Experience to Outside Counsel Bill Analysis Company

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / LegalBillReview.com, a specialized provider of outside counsel bill analysis and review services, today announced the addition of Jordan Rand as Director of Law Firm Relations. Jordan joins the company with over 15 years of experience in legal, most recently serving in Legal Operations and Vendor Management at Goldman Sachs.

Jordan Rand, Director of Law Firm Relations

"As we continue to grow, building the right team with deep operational expertise is critical to our success," said Blake Watermeier, Chief Operating Officer at LegalBillReview.com. "Jordan's background in managing large-scale legal operations gives us exactly the kind of experienced leadership we need to handle our expanding client base and increasingly complex engagements."

Jordan's career spans both sides of the legal services equation. He began at Jones Day, representing companies globally in governmental and internal investigations, as well as securities and shareholder litigation. He then transitioned to Goldman Sachs, where he managed Legal Operations and Vendor Management, overseeing spend optimization, risk mitigation, and strategic relationships with outside counsel. This unique trajectory-from practicing attorney to in-house operations leader-gives him authentic understanding of both worlds: the business pressures facing law firms and the cost management challenges confronting corporate legal departments. Having worked on both sides of the relationship, Jordan brings firsthand insight into each party's concerns, positioning him to build trust and facilitate productive outcomes during complex billing reviews and dispute resolution processes.

"Jordan's combination of hands-on legal practice experience and large-scale spend management expertise perfectly aligns with our mission to help organizations gain better control and visibility over their outside counsel costs," added Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "His insights will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver greater value to our clients. We're excited for him to work alongside Brian Arbetter and Sarah Wager, who lead our Law Firm Relations team-together they'll bring an unmatched level of expertise to our already amazing team."

Jordan holds a J.D. from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and a B.S. in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas. Based in Frisco, Texas, he brings a proven ability to deliver value and accountability in complex corporate environments.

