Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 17:19
682,50 Euro
-0,44 % -3,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
682,10682,8017:26
682,00682,8017:26
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LegalBillReview.com Hires Former Goldman Sachs Legal Operations Manager as Director of Law Firm Relations

Jordan Rand Brings Decade of Wall Street Legal Operations and Vendor Management Experience to Outside Counsel Bill Analysis Company

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / LegalBillReview.com, a specialized provider of outside counsel bill analysis and review services, today announced the addition of Jordan Rand as Director of Law Firm Relations. Jordan joins the company with over 15 years of experience in legal, most recently serving in Legal Operations and Vendor Management at Goldman Sachs.

Jordan Rand, Director of Law Firm Relations

Jordan Rand, Director of Law Firm Relations
Jordan Rand, Director of Law Firm Relations

"As we continue to grow, building the right team with deep operational expertise is critical to our success," said Blake Watermeier, Chief Operating Officer at LegalBillReview.com. "Jordan's background in managing large-scale legal operations gives us exactly the kind of experienced leadership we need to handle our expanding client base and increasingly complex engagements."

Jordan's career spans both sides of the legal services equation. He began at Jones Day, representing companies globally in governmental and internal investigations, as well as securities and shareholder litigation. He then transitioned to Goldman Sachs, where he managed Legal Operations and Vendor Management, overseeing spend optimization, risk mitigation, and strategic relationships with outside counsel. This unique trajectory-from practicing attorney to in-house operations leader-gives him authentic understanding of both worlds: the business pressures facing law firms and the cost management challenges confronting corporate legal departments. Having worked on both sides of the relationship, Jordan brings firsthand insight into each party's concerns, positioning him to build trust and facilitate productive outcomes during complex billing reviews and dispute resolution processes.

"Jordan's combination of hands-on legal practice experience and large-scale spend management expertise perfectly aligns with our mission to help organizations gain better control and visibility over their outside counsel costs," added Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "His insights will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver greater value to our clients. We're excited for him to work alongside Brian Arbetter and Sarah Wager, who lead our Law Firm Relations team-together they'll bring an unmatched level of expertise to our already amazing team."

Jordan holds a J.D. from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and a B.S. in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas. Based in Frisco, Texas, he brings a proven ability to deliver value and accountability in complex corporate environments.

About LegalBillReview.com

LegalBillReview.com provides comprehensive legal bill review services for corporate legal teams aimed at identifying and correcting billing errors, along with non-compliant charges on outside counsel invoices. The team consists of U.S.-based licensed attorneys who conduct thorough analyses of legal bills, ensuring both accuracy and compliance. LegalBillReview.com achieves verified savings for companies, improving the overall transparency and effectiveness of legal billing practices.

Contact Information

Bethany Wolfe
Marketing Director
bethany@legalbillreview.com
484-214-5681

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1055324107

.

SOURCE: LegalBillReview.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legalbillreview.com-hires-former-goldman-sachs-legal-operations-1076630

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.