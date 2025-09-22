Anzeige
22.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
AEG's College Connection Program at Portola Music Festival Opens Doors for Future Industry Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / AEG Presents, in collaboration with the City of San Francisco and Non Plus Ultra, hosted a select group of students and young professionals for its College Connection Program at the Portola Music Festival, a hands-on, day-long experience designed to inspire and empower the next generation of live entertainment professionals.

Participants were given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of San Francisco's most dynamic music festivals. The day included guided tours of the festival grounds led by Goldenvoice's Director of Festival Operations, Tim Le, an industry panel featuring executives from AEG, Goldenvoice, and the San Francisco Entertainment Commission, and speed mentoring sessions with professionals from departments such as merchandise, partner activations, sales, and production.

"The College Connection Program at Portola is about opening doors and showing students that there's a place for them in live music -- not just as fans, but as contributors and future leaders," said Twana Simmons, DE&I Business Partner, AEG Presents. "By connecting students with mentors, reviewing resumes, and even hiring participants on the spot, we're helping them see what's possible and giving them the tools to step into this industry with confidence."

Over lunch, students had the opportunity to network with panelists and peers, followed by one-on-one resume reviews led by AEG Presents' HR team. The impact was immediate -- 13 students were hired to join the Portola Festival team in roles spanning box office, marketing, and guest services.

AEG Presents' College Connection Program reflects the company's commitment to education, workforce development, and inclusive access in live entertainment. By offering real-world experience, mentorship, and direct pathways to employment, the initiative is helping shape the future of music and events-one student at a time.

To learn more about AEG, AEG Presents and Goldenvoice please click here.

Students posed for a photo in front of the festival's main stage while on their exclusive festival grounds tour.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aegs-college-connection-program-at-portola-music-festival-opens-doors-for-future-industry-le-1076639

