DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2025 / 16:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.9761 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28917228 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 402751 EQS News ID: 2201610 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)