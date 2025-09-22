Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its current drilling program in response to the promising results of its ongoing exploration efforts. Following the positive progress of the current program, the Company intends to increase the total number of drill holes to 20, aiming to further assess and delineate the mineral potential at its property.

The decision to expand the drill program comes after careful evaluation of recent exploration data, which has confirmed the potential for further discovery and expansion. Arya Resources is excited to advance its exploration efforts with the goal of unlocking additional value for shareholders and further solidifying the Company's position within the industry.

Financing Initiatives:

To fund the expansion of the drill program, as well as ongoing exploration activities, Arya Resources is announcing two concurrent financing initiatives designed to raise a total of $1.2 million.

Flow-Through Financing: The Company will offer flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") to raise $600,000. The shares will be priced at $0.40 per share. This flow-through financing is being structured to allow investors to benefit from tax deductions related to Canadian exploration expenses, while enabling the Company to accelerate its exploration and development activities. Non-Flow-Through Financing: Additionally, Arya Resources will be offering non-flow-through shares (the "Non-Flow-Through Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. These shares will be priced at $0.30 per share. The non-flow-through financing will provide the Company with general working capital necessary to fund corporate operations while it continues advancing its exploration programs, including the expanded drill campaign.

Both offerings are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

Use of Proceeds:

Proceeds from the financings will be directed towards funding the expanded drilling program, geological studies, and general working capital. The Company intends to continue its aggressive exploration activities to better define its assets and explore the full potential of its property.

"We are encouraged by the progress of our current drilling program and the potential it is beginning to demonstrate. The expanded drill program, supported by this financing, will allow us to continue advancing this important phase of exploration," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "These financings provide the capital required to move our plans forward in a disciplined manner and position the Company to build long-term value for shareholders."

"We're very excited to extend the drilling program based on the recent work that Rasool and the team have achieved," said Peter Deacon, Director of Arya Resources. "These next holes will give us a better understanding of the mineralization on our gold property."

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both strategically located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267388

SOURCE: Arya Resources Ltd.