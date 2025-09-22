Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 16:54 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neuraxpharm participates in ECTRIMS, reinforcing its commitment to multiple sclerosis

BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is participating in the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2025), taking place in Barcelona from 24 - 26 September.

Together with its strategic partner, the biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm will host its own booth featuring exclusive Boothtalks by leading experts in multiple sclerosis (MS) to explore the current therapeutic landscape and share clinical insights. In addition, both companies will present data on patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in a series of sessions aimed at healthcare professionals and researchers, offering valuable evidence from both clinical trials and real-world practice.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "Our participation in ECTRIMS reflects the company's commitment to advancing care in multiple sclerosis and our aspiration to expand access to innovative therapies. Providing differentiated products to patients and healthcare professionals across Europe and other markets is a key pillar of Neuraxpharm's growth strategy and allows us to continue strengthening our position as a CNS specialist."

Commitment to Innovation

Neuraxpharm is headquartered and operates a manufacturing facility in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), where it develops and produces pharmaceutical products both for the Group and for other national and international companies. Its HealthTech R&D center serves as an international platform for excellence and innovation, with a clear focus on accelerating research and development. Currently, the company has more than 25 new products in its pipeline aimed at delivering innovative solutions in the CNS field, some of which are based on advanced technologies resulting from strategic alliances.

Neuraxpharm remains focused on innovation and investment in new solutions with the goal of improving the quality of life for people with CNS disorders. The company is committed to addressing unmet medical needs in neurology, psychiatry, and especially in multiple sclerosis.

In line with its growth strategy, Neuraxpharm has established a presence in more than 20 European countries and continues its international expansion with subsidiaries in Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), the Middle East, and, more recently, Australia. Through its direct network and partnerships with international allies, the company reaches 98% of the European CNS market and delivers its products to patients in over 50 countries.

Neuraxpharm employs more than 500 people in Spain, including staff at the production plant, the HealthTech R&D center, and corporate and commercial services. Globally, the Neuraxpharm Group has approximately 1,000 employees.

The joint presence of Neuraxpharm and TG Therapeutics at ECTRIMS reflects the commercialization agreement between the two companies for a multiple sclerosis treatment.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 40 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, in Australia and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com/

About ECTRIMS

The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) is the world's largest professional organisation dedicated to the understanding and treatment of multiple sclerosis. ECTRIMS's 41st Congress is the premier meeting place for researchers, clinicians and healthcare providers to collaborate on life-changing research and treatment options for people with MS and related diseases.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuraxpharm-participates-in-ectrims-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-multiple-sclerosis-302563083.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.