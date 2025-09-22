Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Iridium Risk Services / Navacord is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

As a sponsor, Iridium Risk Services / Navacord supports the conference's mission to connect investors directly with opportunities in Canada's energy sector. Members of the company's management team will be available at their exhibitor booth throughout the day to share company updates and answer questions.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"If you're investing in energy - or thinking about it - you need to be in the room," says Josef Schachter, conference host and a 40-year investment veteran. "This is your chance to meet the executives behind the companies you own or want to own - and ask them questions in person."

About Iridium Risk Services / Navacord

Iridium Risk Services / Navacord was created out of the simple belief that the energy industry in Canada was not being well served by the insurance brokerage community. We set out to build a practice that would help energy companies make informed decisions about the management of their risks, not just offer insurance advice. Over the past decade, our expertise has broadened to new industries, but our risk focus remains laser-sharp. Our passion for excellence is infectious and is shared by all of our people. This passion drives us to think longer, to look deeper and to work harder than the competition. Through our core values, we hold ourselves and each other to a very high set of standards. And as owners, we care deeply about the reputation and success of our firm, ensuring that client satisfaction always remains our number one priority. Some in our trade would call us disrupters - and that's a title we can live with.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, this conference will give you a clear, actionable view of the opportunities in Canada's energy sector during the early stages of a powerful new bull market.

