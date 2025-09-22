The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) have each contributed $32.5 million toward a senior debt financing package for a 100 MW solar project in southern Turkey.AIIB and TSKB have signed a $65 million senior debt financing package for a 100 MW solar project in Turkey. The YEKA Erzin 2 Hatay solar PV project is located in the Hatay province of southern Türkiye. Awarded under the Turkish government's renewable energy resource zone (YEKA) program in June 2022, the project was developed by IC Enterra Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Turkish ...

