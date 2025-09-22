Extreme weather is no longer a rare event for PV sites across the United States. It's a costly, recurring reality eroding performance, reliability, and profitability. Wayne Burnett, chief strategy officer and chief technology officer at sensor equipment supplier EKO Instruments, offers insights from projects in hard-hit regions. With lessons learned from the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, he examines how these are shaping best practices for long-term energy yield and resilience.From pv magazine USA From hail in the Midwest to hurricanes in the Southeast, wildfires in the West and dust ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...