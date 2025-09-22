Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
113 Leser
GIGABYTE Launches AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX eGPU to Unlock Desktop-class Power for Ultrabook Laptop

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, introduces the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a compact and portable external GPU designed to bring desktop-class performance to ultrabooks. Following the successful debut of the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX at COMPUTEX earlier this year, the scalable approach expands GIGABYTE's eGPUs lineup to include gamers, creators, and AI explorers.

GIGABYTE Launches AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX eGPU to Unlock Desktop-class Power for Ultrabook Laptop

Equipped with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB desktop GPU, the AI BOX is paired with GIGABYTE's signature WINDFORCE cooling system, ensuring optimal thermal performance in a slim form factor. Combined with a lightweight design, the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX is ideal for users seeking performance on the go, while the WINDFORCE cooling system incorporates dual fans, ensuring whisper-quiet operation and long-term stability.

The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX supports both Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 connectivity, enabling seamless bandwidth for gaming, multitasking, and AI acceleration. It delivers only a 5% performance difference, which is barely noticeable compared to the native on-slot RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX transforms ultrabooks into versatile hybrid systems for gaming and 3D rendering, making AI more accessible through GIGABYTE AI TOP Ecosystem.

After the debut at COMPUTEX 2025, GIGABYTE also reaffirms that the flagship RTX 5090 AI BOX is now available across regions. Delivering over 3,000 TOPs of FP4 computing power, the RTX 5090 AI BOX is engineered for extreme multitasking, generative AI, and AAA gaming, performing up to 4x faster in image generation and 1.32x faster in video editing than its predecessor, the AORUS RTX 4090 GAMING BOX.

With the introduction of both AORUS RTX 5090 and RTX 5060 Ti AI BOXs, GIGABYTE continues to redefine portable computing by enabling scalable GPU performance in compact designs and complete AI TOP Ecosystem. For more information on the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, please visit GIGABYTE official website and check availability for the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX with local e-tailers and retailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776316/RTX_5060_Ti_AI_BOX_1280x720.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-aorus-rtx-5060-ti-ai-box-egpu-to-unlock-desktop-class-power-for-ultrabook-laptop-302560408.html

