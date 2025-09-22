Diplomatic Courier Global Media: Civitas ID Launches Digital Identity Technology Platform for Displaced Populations at UNGA 80

Human-centered, localized digital identity platform creates technology bridge between humanitarian aid and economic integration through multi-stakeholder collaboration

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomatic Courier Global Media announced today the launch of Civitas ID, a human-centered, localized digital identity technology platform specifically designed for displaced populations, at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. The platform creates pathways for 123 million displaced people worldwide to transition to economic self-sufficiency, representing up to $700 billion1 in unrealized economic potential.

Civitas ID addresses a fundamental challenge: while migrants and displaced populations possess immense human and economic potential, lack of legally recognized identity documentation creates an "invisibility crisis" that blocks access to formal employment, financial services, and economic participation in host communities. With humanitarian funding facing 40%+ cuts and displacement projected to reach 1.2 billion by 2050, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions that complement and enhance existing humanitarian efforts to support economic integration.

Colin Walsh, Founder and Board Chair of Civitas ID, stated, "The technology to address this challenge already exists, and humanitarian organizations are doing incredible work. We will connect existing humanitarian efforts with economic opportunities by applying proven technologies such as mobile platforms, biometrics, verified credentials, AI, and DPI integrations. This will be done through a human-centered, localized approach, directly collaborating with host communities and other stakeholders."

Civitas ID offers a unique and comprehensive identity solution. Unlike existing national identity solutions, the platform is designed specifically for migrants and displaced populations through public-private partnerships. With Civitas ID, verified credentials will be scored and integrated into public and private service provider systems to gain access to essential services and facilitate a pathway to integration within established frameworks. The privacy-first technology prioritizes security and user data sovereignty, further enhanced by a country-by-country multi-stakeholder partnership model.

Civitas ID's leadership and partners will gather during the historic 80th session of the UN General Assembly to mark the official launch of the initiative. On September 22, the launch will be unveiled at Nomad Tower in a forum co-hosted by APCO and Diplomatic Courier, bringing together global leaders and innovators. On September 24, the leadership will take the stage at the SDG Media Zone at UN Headquarters, joining a high-level panel to underscore the urgency of building inclusive, human-centric digital identity solutions as the world races to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

Diplomatic Courier serves as an exclusive media and communications partner for the organization.

About Civitas ID

Established in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Civitas ID creates the technology bridge that transforms displaced populations from aid recipients into economically self-sufficient contributors to host countries.

About Diplomatic Courier

Diplomatic Courier is a global affairs media network, connecting global publics to leaders in international affairs, diplomacy, social good, technology and business. Diplomatic Courier serves as the exclusive media and communications partner for Civitas ID, facilitating global outreach and stakeholder engagement for this critical humanitarian technology initiative.

For more information, visit civitasid.org .

1 Source: UNHCR, Trading Economics

