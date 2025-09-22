Ørsted A/S: Notification of manager's transaction

DJ Notification of manager's transaction

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of manager's transaction 22-Sep-2025 / 16:38 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.9.2025 16:38:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them. See the transaction of Executive Vice President and Chief Generation Officer (CGO) Godson Njoku in the attached PDF document. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Frederik Høj Rühne +45 99 55 72 77 freho@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com Attachments . Orsted CA no. 20 2025.pdf . Godson Njoku_notification_ 22092025.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 402753 EQS News ID: 2201668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

