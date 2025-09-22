SmartKargo and Maersk Announce Successful Implementation of Advanced Air Cargo Management Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, a premier provider of cloud-based air cargo solutions, and Maersk, a global leader in integrated logistics, are pleased to announce the successful implementation of SmartKargo's advanced air cargo management system into Maersk's Own Controlled Air environment (MOCA). This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing Maersk's air cargo capabilities, providing customers with improved efficiency and real-time visibility across the supply chain.

The integration of SmartKargo's solution is designed to optimize end-to-end logistics operations, offering real-time data and analytics to improve decision-making and operational efficiency. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, Maersk's MOCA aims to enhance air cargo visibility, reduce operational costs, and ensure timely delivery of goods across its expanding air network.

Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer at SmartKargo, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are excited to bring this solution to market together with Maersk. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving digital transformation in the logistics industry and delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction with a world-class partner."

Todd Hildreth, Global Head of Maersk Own Controlled Air, commented on the implementation: "At Maersk, our focus has always been on providing the highest level of service to our customers. Going live with SmartKargo highlights our commitment by leveraging their innovative ERP solution to streamline our operations and deliver unparalleled efficiency. This collaboration will continue to evolve and grow as we continue to be efficient, effective and stay ahead in the rapidly advancing global logistics landscape."

The successful go-live of SmartKargo's system within Maersk's MOCA underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and excellence in the logistics sector. Customers can now benefit from enhanced tracking capabilities, improved operational transparency, and more efficient cargo handling, reinforcing Maersk's position as a leader in global logistics solutions.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles - SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartkargo.com

About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and reduced GHG emissions fuels

Media Contact

edward@smartkargo.com

