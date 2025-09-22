International SOS Group, the world's leading security and health risk management company, has been awarded a certificate of conformance to ISO 31030 Travel Risk Management. The assessment was carried out by the internationally recognised certification body, MSS Global, and was awarded in June 2025.

Tony Chattin, Director, MSS Global, "It is clear that International SOS has a strong, controlled approach to managing the risks associated with business travel for its employees. Aligning to the key elements of ISO 31030:2021, the organisation demonstrated rigour in ensuring the highest standards of safety and Duty of Care to its people."

David Cameron, Group GM Security, International SOS, commented, "As an organisation in the business of supporting others in their travel risk management, it was important for us to have our own practices validated against the global ISO guidance. Our clients expect that we apply best practice in managing travel risk. The awarding of ISO 31030 conformance provides assurance that we apply the standards that we recommend and attests to the quality of our assistance and digital services."

The ISO 31030 guidance encompasses all aspects of travel, including preparation and education of travellers, risk assessment, selection of support partners, accommodation and transport selection, journey management, assistance services, monitoring and communicating with travellers, responding to incidents, crisis management, and post-trip actions.

The assessment process followed ISO guidance, with a rigorous focus on how International SOS's travel risk management system operates in practice. This included testing the real-world effectiveness of policies and programmes, and evaluating how threats are identified and mitigation strategies implemented in support of our business travellers.

To support organisations in evaluating their travel risk approach in alignment with the framework, International SOS security and health experts have created an online self-assessment, which provides a customised report. For organisations who would like to learn more about how to enhance their travel risk management (TRM) programme to encompass ISO 31030:2021, the International SOS Foundation offers regular training courses which can be found here when available.

