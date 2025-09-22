DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market Size to Hit US$ 12.83 Billion by 2033, Report by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, The global parkinson's disease therapeutics market size reached US$ 5.92 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 12.83 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

Global parkinson's disease is emerging as a major public health challenge, with cases parojected to exceed 25 million by 2050, driven predominantly by population ageing and growth. Regional disparities are notable: East and South Asia will have the highest case numbers, while western Sub-Saharan Africa may experience the largest relative increases. Environmental exposures, lifestyle changes, and declining protective factors like smoking may further elevate risk. The rising prevalence underscores urgent needs for enhanced healthcare infrastructure, early diagnosis, preventive strategies, and expanded research into novel therapies. Without coordinated global action, Parkinson's could place unsustainable socio-economic and healthcare burdens worldwide.

Parkinson's NSW calls Parkinson's disease an emerging pandemic, with global cases doubling from 1990 to 2015 to over 6.2 million, and projected to reach 12 million by 2040. While it's not contagious, it shares pandemic-like features such as rapidly increasing prevalence worldwide, especially among older populations. Factors like urbanization, environmental exposures, and lifestyle changes are thought to drive this rise.

The disease is also spreading geographically, from Western regions to Eastern countries, as demographics shift. Researchers note that non-communicable diseases like Parkinson's can behave like pandemics due to the global spread of risk factors ultra-processed foods, alcohol, tobacco, and inactivity. Declining smoking rates, which previously lowered Parkinson's risk, may also contribute. The article stresses the need for global awareness, action, and preventive strategies to address this growing health challenge.

The dopamine agonists segment is expected to hold approximately 32.6% of the global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market

The dopamine agonist segment maintains its leadership in the parkinson's disease treatment market due to its proven effectiveness in managing motor symptoms, especially during the early stages of the disease. These medications function by directly stimulating dopamine receptors in the brain, aiding in symptom control and often postponing the need for levodopa, which can cause long-term side effects. As a result, dopamine agonists are commonly used as first-line treatments or in combination with other medications, solidifying their position as a key component in the management of Parkinson's disease.

This segment's strong position is supported by ongoing innovation, increased investment in research and development, and regular regulatory approvals of new and improved treatments. For example, in February 2025, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for ONAPGO (apomorphine hydrochloride) injection. It is the first and only subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device for adults with advanced Parkinson's experiencing motor fluctuations. This marks a significant step forward in delivering more convenient and continuous symptom relief.

North America was valued at US$ 2.36 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

North America continues to dominate the Parkinson's disease therapeutics market, driven by a combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of the disease, strong pharmaceutical innovation, and substantial investment in research and development. The region has several major pharmaceutical companies that are actively developing new therapies and enhancing existing treatments to address the evolving needs of Parkinson's patients.

For instance, in October 2024, AbbVie received FDA approval for VYALEV (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa), the first and only 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of a levodopa-based therapy for adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. This approval represents a major advancement in treatment, offering continuous symptom control and greater convenience for patients. Similarly, companies like Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Amneal Pharmaceuticals have also made notable contributions with approvals for ONAPGO and CREXONT.

In addition to pharmaceutical innovation, increased investment in research is playing a crucial role in driving market growth. For example, in fiscal year 2022, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) funded approximately $125 million out of the $259 million in NIH-supported Parkinson's disease research, reflecting strong government support for advancing therapeutic development.

These factors are creating a robust environment for continued innovation in North America, solidifying its leadership in the global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold 26.8% of the global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing region in the global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased disease awareness, and significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and research.

In Japan, the prevalence of Parkinson's disease is notably high. In 2022, Japan accounted for nearly 8% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease among the seven major markets (7MM), with approximately 105,583 male cases and 96,053 female cases. This trend is expected to continue, with cases projected to increase during the forecast period.

The aging population in Japan, with a significant proportion of individuals aged 75 years and older, contributes to the rising incidence of Parkinson's disease, highlighting the urgent need for effective therapeutic solutions in the region.

Major Companies:

The major market players in the Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., GSK plc., Novartis AG, UCB S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In August 2024, Amneal received U.S. FDA approval for IPX203 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, which was launched as CREXONT (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules.

In October 17, 2024, AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved VYALEV (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) as the first and only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD).

