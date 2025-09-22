Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parallel Advisors, LLC Announces California Trust Charter and Formation of Parallel Trust Company of California

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Parallel Advisors, LLC, a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced it has received approval from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) for a California Chartered Trust License. This approval establishes Parallel Trust Company of California (PTCOCA) as a new operating entity within the state.

Parallel Advisors Logo

Parallel Advisors Logo
Parallel Advisors Logo

Parallel Trust Company of California will provide comprehensive trust services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout California, including asset management, estate planning, and other fiduciary services.

"Receiving our California Trust Charter represents a significant milestone in our evolution as full service advisors to our clients," said C.J. Rendic, CEO of Parallel Advisors. "The formation of Parallel Trust Company of California reflects our ongoing investment in client-focused innovation and growth, and is a direct response to requests from our clients. Having our own independent trust company unlocks immense potential and is another step toward Parallel Advisors' comprehensive platform approach, delivering an exceptional suite of services to clients with the highest levels of fiduciary care and expertise."

As a California Chartered Trust Company, PTCOCA will adhere to strict standards of capital reserve requirements, risk management, and consumer protection. The charter authorizes the company to act in various fiduciary capacities, including as trustee, executor, and estate administrator. Heather Katzenstein, Trust Services Director, will lead the Trust initiative.

"Our trust services are designed to provide clients with security, continuity, and expert management of their assets," added Katzenstein. "As an independent trust company, we can focus exclusively on providing high levels of service tailored to our clients' specific needs. With this charter, we strengthen our commitment to being a trusted partner through generations, helping clients protect and grow their wealth, and achieve their long-term financial objectives."

PTCOCA will begin offering its services to California residents on September 22, 2025.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco, and with offices in Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Durango, Durham, Honolulu, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors proudly manages $10 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

Contact Information

Annie Boschetti
Principal & Head of People
annie.boschetti@paralleladvisors.com
415.728.9357

.

SOURCE: Parallel Advisors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/parallel-advisors-llc-announces-california-trust-charter-and-formati-1076230

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.