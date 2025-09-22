Plant-Based Dairy Products Market to Reach USD 34 Billion by 2030 | Insights on Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, and Emerging Alternatives: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plant-Based Dairy Products Market is experiencing strong momentum, driven by changing consumer behavior and rising awareness of health and sustainability. Valued at USD 20 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9% during 2025-2030.

The adoption of vegan diets, increased cases of lactose intolerance, and growing environmental concerns are pushing consumers to choose dairy alternatives such as plant-based milk, cheese, butter, and yogurt. With major food chains like Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Baskin Robbins integrating vegan offerings into their menus, plant-based dairy products have entered the mainstream.

According to a 2023 survey, over 87.95 million people worldwide identified as vegan, creating a global consumer base fueling long-term industry growth.

Rising Demand for Lactose-Free Dairy Alternatives

Globally, nearly 68% of people suffer from lactose malabsorption, making lactose-free diets more of a necessity than a lifestyle choice. In the United States alone, about 36% of the population is lactose-intolerant. This widespread condition accelerates the shift to almond, soy, and oat milk, which are naturally lactose-free and widely available.

Growing Adoption of Veganism & Ethical Consumerism

The popularity of veganism has surged across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Documentaries, NGO campaigns, and heightened awareness of animal welfare are driving consumers to choose ethical dairy alternatives. Brands such as Oatly and Alpro capitalize on this by positioning themselves as sustainable and cruelty-free options.

Health and Sustainability Concerns Fueling Dairy Alternatives

Plant-based dairy is increasingly perceived as healthier, with many products fortified with calcium, Vitamin B12, and proteins. Oat milk, for instance, is rich in beta-glucans, which help manage cholesterol. Environmentally, oat and soy require significantly less water compared to conventional dairy, aligning with climate-conscious consumer values.

Oat Milk Popularity and Market Expansion

Oat milk is emerging as the fastest-growing product segment. Between 2020-2023, it grew at over 10% CAGR, outpacing almond and soy. Its creamy texture and versatility in coffee beverages make it the preferred choice for cafes across North America and Europe.

Government Policies Supporting Plant-Based Consumption

Global policies are fostering market growth:

The European Green Deal emphasizes sustainable agriculture.

emphasizes sustainable agriculture. Canada's Food Guide prioritizes plant-based proteins.

prioritizes plant-based proteins. California offers tax incentives for plant-based food manufacturers.

Such measures create a fertile environment for vegan dairy expansion.

R&D Innovations in Taste, Texture, and Nutrition

Brands like Perfect Day are using precision fermentation to create animal-free whey proteins, while NotCo leverages AI to mimic dairy-like taste using plant ingredients. Companies like Ripple Foods also focus on pea-based high-protein milk, catering to the health-conscious consumer segment.

High Costs Compared to Conventional Dairy

Plant-based milk often costs more than double traditional dairy milk (USD 3.50 vs USD 1.50 per half-gallon in the U.S.). This price barrier slows adoption in emerging economies where affordability drives consumption.

Supply Chain and Raw Material Constraints

Sourcing almonds, oats, and soy at scale presents logistical and environmental challenges. For example, almond farming is water-intensive, making it less sustainable in drought-prone regions.

Consumer Skepticism Toward Nutritional Value

Despite fortification, some consumers remain skeptical of plant-based dairy's nutritional parity with conventional dairy. Overcoming this perception requires sustained education and transparent labeling.

AI and Food Tech Driving Product Innovation

AI-powered food startups are revolutionizing product formulation, enabling companies to replicate dairy taste and mouthfeel more closely than ever before.

Animal Welfare Awareness Changing Consumer Preferences

Organizations like PETA and campaigns such as "Cowspiracy" have highlighted the ethical concerns of animal farming. As a result, animal welfare has become a leading purchase motivator for dairy alternatives.

Rise of Organic and Clean-Label Plant-Based Dairy Products

Consumers increasingly prefer organic and non-GMO products. In 2023, U.S. organic food sales reached USD 69.7 billion, with plant-based dairy accounting for a significant share.

By Nature - Organic vs Conventional

The organic segment dominates with around 65% market share, reflecting consumer demand for clean-label and chemical-free products.

By Product Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Creamers, Butter

Milk leads with about 50% share due to its versatility in daily consumption.

with about 50% share due to its versatility in daily consumption. Yogurt and cheese are gaining momentum as consumers seek substitutes for traditional dairy-based meals.

By Region - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific leads with 35% share, driven by rising disposable incomes in China and India, and growing awareness of lactose intolerance.

leads with 35% share, driven by rising disposable incomes in China and India, and growing awareness of lactose intolerance. North America and Europe remain innovation hubs, supported by café culture and regulatory support.

The market is highly competitive, with global players and startups innovating rapidly.

Top companies include:

Arla Foods

Daiya Foods Inc.

Danone S.A

General Mills

Saputo

Chobani

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Unilever

Nestle

California Farms

Bel Group

Kraft Heinz

1.5 Degree

Elmhurst 1925

Planting Hope Company

NotCo

Other Players

Millennials and Gen Z are driving adoption due to health consciousness and climate concerns. Cafés, restaurants, and QSR chains like Starbucks now standardize plant-based milk options, reinforcing mainstream acceptance.

According to MarkNtel Advisors is the leading market research consulting firm , the plant-based dairy products industry presents significant opportunities for both established players and new entrants. With Asia-Pacific leading in growth and innovations accelerating product adoption, businesses aligning with consumer trends will achieve sustained success.

Q1. What is the CAGR of the Plant-Based Dairy Products Market (2025-2030)?

The market is expected to grow at around 9% CAGR.

Q2. Which product type holds the largest share?

Plant-based milk leads with nearly 50% market share.

Q3. Which region dominates the vegan dairy industry?

Asia-Pacific with 35% share in 2024.

Q4. Who are the top companies in the plant-based dairy market?

Danone, Nestlé, Arla Foods, Chobani, NotCo, and Ripple Foods.

Q5. What trends are shaping the market?

Oat milk popularity, AI-driven innovation, and organic product demand.

The Global Plant-Based Dairy Products Market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by lactose-free demand, veganism, and sustainability concerns. While high costs remain a barrier, innovation and policy support are expected to bridge the gap. For investors and businesses, the next five years present immense opportunities in oat milk, AI-based formulations, and emerging Asian markets.

