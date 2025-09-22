Lab Automation Market is Projected To Reach US$8.71 Billion By 2031 at CAGR of 6.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global lab automation market is observing significant growth due to technological advancements, regulatory & quality compliance, and demand for efficiency & throughput.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The lab automation market generally comprises a vast array of types, equipment, applications, end users, and geography, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

1.Market Dynamics and Insights: Laboratories are under pressure to improve operational efficiency while remaining agile in the face of evolving scientific needs, shifting research priorities, and budgetary constraints. Traditional automation systems, which were rigid and monolithic, limited labs' ability to adapt quickly or expand capabilities incrementally.

In contrast, the new generation of modular automation platforms offers a flexible, building-block approach, allowing laboratories to start small and scale up as demand increases or workflows evolve. This shift reduces the initial capital expenditure and lowers integration complexity, making automation more accessible to facilities, including mid-sized labs, academic research centers, and clinical testing environments.

By integrating seamlessly with legacy infrastructure and advanced digital tools, these systems enable labs to future-proof their operations and improve return on investment over time. Integrated and scalable systems are central to transforming labs into smart, connected environments. These platforms work cohesively with LIMS, ELNs, and data analytics software, enabling end-to-end automation and real-time decision-making. With increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, high-throughput screening, and data-intensive workflows, labs must be equipped to handle complex processes efficiently and with minimal downtime.

Modular automation allows for rapid configuration changes, supports parallel workflows, and simplifies maintenance, ensuring operational continuity during upgrades or reconfigurations. The demand for integrated, scalable automation systems is projected to rise, driven by laboratories' pursuit of flexibility, digitalization, and long-term operational resilience. Vendors prioritizing modularity, interoperability, and ease of integration will be best positioned to lead in this evolving market landscape.

2.Regional Insights: The Middle East & Africa presents a unique lab automation landscape characterized by extreme diversity in infrastructure, economic conditions, and healthcare priorities. In the Middle East, wealthy Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait are investing in smart healthcare infrastructure as part of long-term strategic visions such as Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Health Strategy 2021. These countries integrate advanced lab automation, AI, and digital platforms to improve healthcare delivery, attract medical tourism, and support research excellence.

Institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, and Pure Health have adopted high-throughput automation solutions from Roche, Siemens, Thermo Fisher, and BD, often tailored to local needs with multilingual interfaces and regional service support. In Africa, South Africa stands out as the most advanced market, with national reference labs under NHLS and private chains such as PathCare deploying automation for infectious disease testing, routine diagnostics, and research.

Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana focus on affordable, modular automation systems, often delivered through partnerships with NGOs, global health organizations, or aid agencies. Technologies such as Cepheid's GeneXpert are effective in decentralized, disease-specific testing programs. Challenges in the MEA include limited technical training, fragmented logistics, regulatory inconsistencies, and a need for more local service capabilities. However, with increasing government healthcare investment, international collaborations, and the growth of digital health ecosystems, MEA holds significant untapped potential for lab automation expansion.

3.Geographical Insights:North America is expected to dominate the lab automation market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

• The lab automation market is bifurcated based on type into equipment and software.

• Per equipment, the lab automation market is divided into automated workstations, liquid handling systems, robotic systems, microplate readers, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), and others.

• The lab automation market is segmented by application into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, and genomics solutions.

• Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and educational and research institutions.

• The lab automation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the lab automation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Siemens AG; Danaher Corp; Honeywell International Inc; Agilent Technologies Inc; Revvity Inc; Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG; Abbott Laboratories; Eppendorf SE; and bioMerieux SA.

Trending Topics: AI-Driven Workflow Optimization, Modular & Scalable Automation Systems, Integration of Robotics & Smart Lab Equipment, Cloud-Based Data Management, and Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) Models, among others.

Global Headlines on the Lab Automation Market

•"Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) announced the launch of the Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handler from Allsheng for use with the T-SPOT TB test. The Auto-Pure 2400 platform is easy to use and designed to provide efficient lab workflows. When the accuracy of the T-SPOT TB test is combined with the efficiency of the Auto-Pure 2400 system, labs, clinicians and ultimately patients benefit from the resultant powerful solution."

•"Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Thermo Scientific iCAP MX Series ICP-MS to simplify trace element analysis with inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The launch includes a new single quadrupole Thermo Scientific iCAP MSX ICP-MS and triple quadrupole Thermo Scientific iCAP MTX ICP-MS designed for environmental, food, industrial and research labs to analyze routine and challenging trace elements to detect and mitigate harmful substances."

Conclusion

Lab Automation involves the use of advanced technologies, such as robotics, software, and integrated systems, to streamline and enhance laboratory workflows in areas including sample handling, diagnostics, drug discovery, and data analysis. It enables laboratories to increase throughput, improve accuracy, reduce human error, and optimize operational efficiency. Key drivers of growth in the lab automation market include the rising demand for high-throughput testing, increasing adoption of AI and machine learning, growing need for reproducibility in research, and the pressure to reduce operational costs in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders, including lab equipment manufacturers, software vendors, research organizations, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies, with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

