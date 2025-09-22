National Bar Association: Influential Leaders in Technology, Medicine, Diversity, and Entertainment Unite to Redefine the Future of Work at CBCF's 54th Annual Legislative Conference

High-impact Panel Offers Global Expertise from Leaders in Technology, Medicine, Diversity, and Entertainment to Spotlight the Future of Innovation, Equity, and Opportunity in a Rapidly Changing World of Work

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Visionaries across technology, medicine, diversity and inclusion, and entertainment , including Roger Hooks (Supermicro) , Kimberly S. Reed, M.Ed., CDE ® , and Benny Pough (D.Verse Media) , will come together on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 for a mainstage Power Panel at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 54th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC54) . The session, moderated by National Bar Association President Ashley L. Upkins , will explore how leaders can break barriers, build belonging, and create real pathways across high-impact industries in an era of rapid workplace transformation.

Titled "Redefining the Future of Work: Breaking Barriers, Building Belonging, and Creating Real Pathways Across High-Impact Industries," the discussion will run from 12:15 PM - 1:05 PM at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The panelists bring deep expertise and influence:

Roger Hooks , Creative Director at Supermicro, the company has grown from $250M to $26B valuation while shaping its global brand strategy.

Kimberly S. Reed, M.Ed., CDE ® , a globally recognized DEIBC executive, bestselling author, and trusted advisor to C-Suite leaders.

Benny Pough, music industry veteran, former CEO of Roc Nation; CEO of D.Verse Media, and author of ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Almost Losing It All.

"This panel brings together some of today's most forward-looking voices to ensure that the future of work includes opportunity, belonging, and meaningful pathways for all," said President Upkins

ALC54, officially running Wednesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 28, 2025, is the nation's leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community. Thousands of attendees will gather for five days of programming, including the Day of Healing Prayer Breakfast, National Town Hall, Phoenix Awards, and the renowned Black Party.

Event Details

What: Mainstage Power Panel - Redefining the Future of Work

When: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:15 - 1:05 PM

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

For more information about ALC54 and registration, visit cbcfinc.org or email executivedirector@nationalbar.org .

