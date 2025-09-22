DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 22-Sep-2025 / 16:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets DATE: September 22, 2025 Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS3187013423 22.09.2025 28.09.2026 EUR 20.000.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

