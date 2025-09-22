BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated
a)
Name
Gaynor Coley
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300WWOCXSC241W468
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
10,000
£2.10473853
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Release