VVater LLC: VVater and Introl Announce Partnership to Redefine the Future of AI Data Centers

A Model for Scaling AI Without Breaking the Grid or Draining Community Water Supplies

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / VVater, America's next water company, announced today a partnership with Introl, a global leader in data center infrastructure deployment, to deliver a new class of sustainable, AI-ready data centers, designed to meet unprecedented GPU demand without compromising the planet's most critical resource: water.

Artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of infrastructure. Clusters that once required a few dozen GPUs now demand thousands, driving significant power and water requirements and raising new challenges for sustainable infrastructure. The question is no longer whether we can scale AI but whether we can do it without breaking the grid, the water supply, and the planet.

This non-exclusive partnership aims to provide a model for the future of sustainable AI: facilities that deliver maximum compute density, minimal water impact, and best-in-class energy efficiency, proving that hyperscale growth and sustainability are no longer at odds.

"We believe the future of data centers must be both powerful and purposeful," said Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater. AI data centers can't come at the expense of the communities and their water resources around them. Partnering with Introl lets us model a better generation of high-density compute solutions while protecting communities' most precious resource: water. Working with Introl solves both parts of the equation, performance and sustainability."

With global data center capacity projected to hit 92 GW by 2027, and AI workloads nearing 27% of total demand, the need for responsible scale has never been more urgent. By combining Introl's global expertise in rapid, high-precision GPU deployments with VVater's breakthrough water reuse technologies, this partnership is developing a model for AI infrastructure as smart as the workloads it powers.

"At Introl, we see AI infrastructure not just as racks and GPUs, but as the backbone of the next industrial revolution. Partnering with VVater proves that scale and sustainability can coexist, that you don't have to burn resources to build capacity. Together, we're redefining what a data center can be: denser, faster, and purpose-built for a world where performance and responsibility have to move in lockstep." said Ryan Puckett, CEO of Introl.

VVater's Farady Reactor technology, winner of the CES Best of Innovation Award 2025 and World Future Award, has already treated more than 4.3 billion gallons of water, including over 25M gallons of Direct Potable Reuse in the past 12 months alone, likely the most in the United States. VVater is steadily becoming the go-to water treatment partner for data centers in the US.

ABOUT VVATER

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filter, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without toxic byproducts or costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use.

ABOUT INTROL

Introl is a leader in GPU infrastructure deployments, working with leading-edge technology and managing complex systems at the forefront of innovation. With a focus on precision and speed, Introl executes highly coordinated deployments and delivers efficient, reliable solutions tailored to any requirements, anywhere. Introl's team of experts have integrated thousands of fiber optic connections to build clusters that advance the limits of AI and high-performance computing, running more than 40,000 miles of networking cable, enough to circle the Earth 1.6 times. Introl is a trusted partner that gets the job done when the stakes are high and speed is key.

