Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2025.

Over the six months to 31 August 2025, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 5.3% compared to a peer group average of 6.2%. As the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 19 September 2025 was 5.0% and the Company's one-year average discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) was second narrowest within its peer group, the Board concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2025.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

22 September 2025


For further information, please contact:


Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 3000
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited


