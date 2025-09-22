The "Belgium Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the Belgian construction industry is expected to slow in real terms from 0.8% in 2024 to 0.5% 2025, owing to high inflation, elevated construction costs, weakness in the building construction activities, and rising bankruptcies in the construction industry.

According to the provisional data released by the Belgian statistics office Statbel, the construction production index rose marginally by 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months of 2025, with that building construction works falling by 1.2% YoY, during the same period. Additionally, according to Statbel, the number of bankruptcies in the construction industry rose by 10.4% YoY in the first half of 2025, increasing from 1,342 in January-June 2024 to 1,481 in January-June 2025. In June 2025 alone, the construction industry registered 288 bankruptcies, marking a 16.1% growth compared to 248 bankruptcies registered in June 2024.

The analyst expects the Belgian construction industry to register an annual average growth of 3.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport and electricity infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's aim to increase the share of renewable energy in its total gross fixed energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 17.5% by 2030.

Among recent developments, in March 2025, Elia Group, a Belgian Electric services company has announced a EUR2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) equity package to support its infrastructure investments, ensure grid reliability, and enhance the competitiveness of clean energy. The growth of forecast period will also be supported by investment under the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF). The amended Recovery and Resilience Fund, approved in July 2025, brings the total to EUR5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) with over half invested in climate objectives and a quarter in digital upgrades

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Belgium, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

