Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 18:42 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "United as One World Voices of Peace" Concert Honors Historic Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "United as One World Voices of Peace" Concert Honors Historic Anniversary.

Renowned artists will take the stage at New York's iconic Lincoln Center on September 23 at 7 PM for the highly anticipated "United as One World Voices of Peace" Film Concert, an event honoring the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations. Presented by China Media Group (CMG), the concert promises an evening of extraordinary performances, blending music, film, and global messages of peace and unity.

The concert features internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang, violinist Randall Goosby, and vocalists Kameron Lopreore, Efraín Solís, and William Guanbo Su, alongside the New York International Symphony Orchestra and Choir, the United Nations Symphony Orchestra and United Nations Singers.

The concert pays tribute to the arduous yet significant history of the World Anti-Fascist War. It serves as a reminder of humanity's shared struggle against conflict and oppression, while also highlighting the enduring role of the United Nations in promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding over the past eight decades.

By bringing together diplomats, UN officials, and world-renowned artists, the "United as One World Voices of Peace" Film Concert embodies the ideals of international solidarity and collaboration that the UN represents. The evening seeks not only to honor the achievements of the past but also to inspire future generations to uphold the values of dialogue, unity, and collective responsibility in building a more peaceful and cooperative world.

China Media Group recently launched a global call for AI film creations under the theme "Bright Future of Humanity." In its first phase, outstanding works were selected that creatively combine AI and creativity to convey the spirit of "Remembering History, Living in Peace," while envisioning a shared future for humanity. A curated collection of these works will also be screened during the event.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-united-as-one-world-voices-of-peace-concert-honors-historic-anniversary-302563221.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.