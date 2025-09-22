JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 August 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 August 2025
$ 4.04
JZCP's NAV as at 31 August 2025 is $4.04 per share (31 July 2025: $4.03 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 2 cents per share and investment income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share and net investment losses of (1) cent per share.
The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 August 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 166,428
Cash at bank and treasuries 77,929
Other receivables and prepayments
54
Total Assets
244,411
Liabilities
Other liabilities
673
Total liabilities
673
Net Asset Value 243,738
Number of Ordinary shares in issue
60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary shar $4.04