PR Newswire
22.09.2025 18:42 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 August 2025 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 August 2025

$ 4.04

JZCP's NAV as at 31 August 2025 is $4.04 per share (31 July 2025: $4.03 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 2 cents per share and investment income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share and net investment losses of (1) cent per share.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 August 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 166,428

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,929

Other receivables and prepayments

54

Total Assets

244,411

Liabilities

Other liabilities

673

Total liabilities

673

Net Asset Value 243,738

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary shar $4.04


© 2025 PR Newswire
