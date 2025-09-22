New Metric Media: The Shoresy Classic Expands With New Winter Dates After Successful Fall Rollout

STARS FROM THE HIT TV SERIES "SHORESY" WILL FACE OFF AGAINST NHL ALUMNI IN CALGARY, EDMONTON, AND VANCOUVER

Ticket Presales start Monday, September 22 at 10 am LOCAL

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / From Sudbury to the West Coast: The Shoresy Classic is hitting three additional cities this winter, coming to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver in January.

Following the successful rollout of the Shoresy Fall Classic 2025, the Winter tour, brought to you by Puppers Golden Lager and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, will be bringing fan-favourite characters from the hit Crave and Hulu series Shoresy to three major Canadian cities for a one-of-a-kind live hockey experience.

The Winter tour kicks off on January 22, 2026, bringing Shoresy's unique brand of hard-hitting hockey, humour, and community spirit to a whole new set of fans eager to be part of the experience. Calgary is the first stop for the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs and then they'll swing through Edmonton and Vancouver, where cast members will take on NHL legends.

Ticket presales begin on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. local time (password BULLDOGS26), with general ticket sales starting on Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available at SHORESYCLASSIC.COM .

Shoresy cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Ryan McDonnell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney) will lace up their skates to compete against a lineup of NHL alumni teams in a series of dynamic hockey games, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local charities.

Shoresy Classic Winter Dates:

Calgary, AB: vs Calgary Flames Alumni, January 22, 2026 at Scotiabank Saddledome

Edmonton, AB: vs Edmonton Oilers Alumni, January 23, 2026 at Rogers Place

Vancouver, BC: vs Vancouver Canucks Alumni, January 26, 2026 at Rogers Arena

NHL alumni from all three teams are confirmed to challenge Sudbury's finest. Individual alumni players will be announced in the coming months.

VIP experiences include preferred seating behind team benches, exclusive Q&A access with the cast, and exclusive commemorative memorabilia:

Gold Package: Meet & Greet/Photograph Opportunity for you with the team Preferred Seating Behind team Benches Moderated Q & A with the entire team. Exclusive Limited Edition Autographed 8X10 Publicity Team Photograph Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public One commemorative VIP tour laminate

Silver Package: Preferred Seating Behind team Benches Moderated Q & A with the entire team. Exclusive Limited Edition Autographed 8x10 Publicity Team Photograph Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public One commemorative VIP tour laminate

Bronze Package: Seating Behind team Benches Moderated Q & A with the entire team. Exclusive Limited Edition Autographed 8x10 Publicity Team Photograph Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public One commemorative VIP tour laminate



Local charities partnering with the Shoresy Classic include the Calgary Flames Alumni Association, the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

Tickets for previously announced Shoresy Classic fall dates in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Long Island/Belmont Park and L.A. are also available at shoresyclassic.com .

Please see here for Shoresy Classic photos and video.

Fans are encouraged to follow @ShoresyHockey on social media for the latest updates.

ABOUT SHORESY

SHORESY, created by and starring Jared Keeso and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave, sees the titular character Shoresy (Keeso) and the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again. SHORESY returned for season four on Crave in Canada in January, and Hulu in the US in February, with seasons one through four now streaming on the platforms, as well. The fifth season of the series completed production in April, with a premiere date to be announced.

ABOUT NEW METRIC MEDIA

Based in Toronto, New Metric Media is an award-winning independent entertainment studio specializing in building comedy brands across TV production, live entertainment, distribution, merchandising and licensing. Recipient of Playback's 2022 Production Company of the Year award and the Banff World Media Festival's 2018 Innovative Producer Award, the company's slate of programming includes the hit Crave/Hulu original comedy Letterkenny, the Crave/Hulu Letterkenny spinoff series Shoresy, the CTV/CW/Roku half-hour comedy Children Ruin Everything and half-hour Crave comedy series Bria Mack Gets a Life. New Metric's Letterkenny, Bria Mack Gets A Life and Children Ruin Everything have each been named Best Comedy Series by the Canadian Screen Awards in recent years.

New Metric Media is recognized as a leader in 360-degree brand marketing and for its success with Letterkenny and Shoresy off-screen extensions, including beer, collectible merchandise, the sold-out Letterkenny Live stage show and the Shoresy Classic hockey event, set to land in eight NHL arenas across fall 2025 and January 2026.

