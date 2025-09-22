EQS-News: M-KOPA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

M-KOPA Hits 3 million Active Customers Milestone as 9/10 Report Improved Quality of Life



22.09.2025 / 19:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fintech pioneer deploys $2 billion in credit to Africa's "Every Day Earners" - micro entrepreneurs invisible to traditional banks LONDON, 22 September 2025: M-KOPA ( www.M-KOPA.com ), Africa's leading inclusive fintech, has surpassed 3 million active customers for the first time - a milestone that puts the company on track to serve 10 million Every Day Earners by the end of the decade. The company's 2025 Impact Report reveals that 9 out of 10 active customers now say M-KOPA has improved their lives, up from 8 out of 10 last year. Since 2011, M-KOPA has reached 7 million total customers and deployed over $2 billion in credit to hardworking micro-entrepreneurs in the informal sector who are typically locked out by traditional financial services. "What matters most to us is how many people we're actively serving every day, those who stay engaged with us over time. Our active customer number reached 3 million for the first time this year," said Jesse Moore, Co-Founder & CEO of M-KOPA. "When we ask customers 'does M-KOPA make your life better?' 9 out of 10 say yes. That's tangible and meaningful impact on millions of lives." M-KOPA serves Every Day Earners - people who make their income daily in Africa's vast informal sector but remain unseen by conventional financial services designed for salaried workers. The company addresses a critical gap in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 60% of the population has internet coverage, but only 27% can afford to access it. Since 2020 M-KOPA has enabled 2.5 million first-time smartphone users, with 81% of women customers reporting they couldn't afford a smartphone without M-KOPA. For 55% of customers, M-KOPA represents their first access to any formal financial product, while 67% are accessing health insurance for the first time. Through its "More than a Phone" platform, 70% of customers use their M-KOPA smartphone to generate income and 59% report higher earnings since ownership. M-KOPA's approach operates across five interconnected pillars that scale individual inclusion into community transformation: Included: 55% accessing their first formal financial product; $2 billion deployed to over 7 million everyday earners

55% accessing their first formal financial product; $2 billion deployed to over 7 million everyday earners Connected: 2.5 million first-time smartphone users since 2020; 40% first time smartphone users in 2025 demonstrating affordable access remains critical

2.5 million first-time smartphone users since 2020; 40% first time smartphone users in 2025 demonstrating affordable access remains critical Prosperous: 70% use smartphones for income generation; 59% report higher earnings since ownership

70% use smartphones for income generation; 59% report higher earnings since ownership Sustainable: 4,000+ electric motorbikes financed, & 127,700 circular economy products resulting in 46,000 tonnes of CO2 avoided

4,000+ electric motorbikes financed, & 127,700 circular economy products resulting in 46,000 tonnes of CO2 avoided Local Markets: Over 35,000 agents (17% growth), with 57% reporting M-KOPA as their first income opportunity In 2024, M-KOPA's local procurement spend totalled $236 million across all markets. Women represent 45% of M-KOPA's agent network and 40% of all customers, with 86% reporting improved quality of life. M-KOPA operates across Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, and employs over 2,000 full time staff and 35,000 sales agents across the continent. The company has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of Africa's Fastest-Growing Companies for four consecutive years and by CNBC as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies 2025. Click here to read the full M-KOPA Impact Report 2025 ( https://apo-opa.co/4pAutVe ). Distributed by APO Group on behalf of M-KOPA. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/425t13n Media Contact:

Reatile Tekateka

Director of Communications & External Affairs

(e): press@m-kopa.com

(m): +254 (0) 748 427 259 About M-KOPA:

M-KOPA is a leading inclusive fintech that transforms traditional barriers into opportunities for inclusive growth across Africa. Where others see obstacles in providing credit to those without formal salaries or credit histories, M-KOPA has built Africa's leading smart money platform "More than a Phone", processing over 1 million daily payments and unlocking over $2 billion in credit for more than 7 million customers. Operating across five African markets, M-KOPA provides affordable asset financing (smartphones & e-motorbikes) and digital financial services to micro-entrepreneurs excluded from traditional finance. Our smartphones become gateways to comprehensive digital financial services through their embedded services platform, with micro-repayment models that mirror how Every Day Earners actually earn and spend. M-KOPA serves 3 million active customers through micro-repayment models that align with their real income patterns, powered by proprietary technology and delivered through a network of over 30,000 sales agents across emerging markets. For more information contact visit: www.M-KOPA.com



22.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

