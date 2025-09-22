Innovar Healthcare and MARIS Healthcare GmbH Announce Strategic Reseller Agreement to Expand Access to Integration Plugins for BridgeLink

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Innovar Healthcare, a U.S. based leader in healthcare interoperability and integration tools, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with MARIS Healthcare GmbH, a German- based Healthcare technology firm specializing in digital transformation and clinical workflow optimization.

Under this agreement, MARIS Healthcare will serve as an official reseller partner for Innovar's advanced plugin suite, which enhances the capabilities of Innovar's open-source interface engine software, BridgeLink. This partnership brings trusted, enterprise-grade integration tools to the broader European healthcare market- enabling faster, more secure health data exchange across clinical systems.

"BridgeLink has already gained traction in Europe, and this partnership with MARIS Healthcare strengthens that momentum," said Loyd Bittle, CEO and Founder of Innovar Healthcare. "Their regional expertise and on-the-ground presence make it easier for healthcare organizations to adopt the flexible, open tools they need - without the lock-in and limitations of legacy integration platforms."

The collaboration will allow healthcare organizations across Germany and surrounding regions to access a full suite of Innovar - developed BridgeLink plugins - including solutions for certificate management, dynamic lookups, API extensions, message tracking, and more - while receiving expert implementation and ongoing support from MARIS.

This agreement reflects both organizations' commitment to advancing open, secure, and modern interoperability - with tools built for real - world implementation, not just academic compliance.

About Innovar Healthcare

Headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, Innovar Healthcare is a trusted leader in healthcare interoperability, committed to advancing open-source integration through its flagship BridgeLink platform and Lightswitch managed service network.

With deep roots in the OSS Mirth Connect ecosystem, Innovar delivers modern, vendor-neutral solutions that eliminate barriers to data exchange and empower healthcare organizations with the flexibility to grow on their own terms. Whether deploying open-source infrastructure or managing interoperability as a service, Innovar's technology enables seamless, standards-based connectivity across systems.

From rural labs to national networks, Innovar is dedicated to sustainable, secure, and scalable interoperability - without vendor lock-in.

Learn more at www.innovarhealthcare.com

About MARIS Healthcare GmbH

MARIS Healthcare GmbH, based in Illingen, Germany, delivers innovative healthcare IT solutions focused on medical documentation, telemedicine with intelligent AI solutions and digital communication. Their solutions - including MARIS B|Smart and MARIS Glass - support hospitals, clinics, and nursing services in optimizing clinical workflows, telemedicine delivery, and secure data exchange. With deep expertise in Mirth Connect®, BridgeLink, and HL7/FHIR-based systems, MARIS Healthcare supports providers in achieving meaningful digital transformation.

Learn more at: www.maris-healthcare.de

