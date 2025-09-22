Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 20:24 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameChange Solar Featured in The Wall Street Journal on Saudi Arabia's Solar Expansion

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal recently featured GameChange Solar in an article on Saudi Arabia's rapid rollout of renewable energy. The Kingdom is developing some of the world's largest solar farms and battery projects as part of its goal to generate half its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker systems are helping deliver reliable performance in the desert's challenging conditions of heat, sand, and high winds. To meet growing demand, GameChange launched a manufacturing facility in Dammam last year, which is already doubling in size.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, said the Kingdom's renewables plans sounded like a stretch when he heard about them nearly a decade ago and noted that it has now become a crucial solar market. "All of a sudden it became this huge thing," he said.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar - Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778875/GameChange_Solar_Genius_Tracker_installation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-featured-in-the-wall-street-journal-on-saudi-arabias-solar-expansion-302563359.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.