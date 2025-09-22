Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - D3 Global, a pioneer in DomainFi infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with NicNames, an innovative ICANN-accredited domain registrar. The collaboration positions NicNames as one of the first registrars to tokenize traditional internet domains, enabling advanced users to tokenize extensions such as .com, .ai, and .xyz on the Doma Protocol testnet. Available today, NicNames is exclusively launching the ".tokenized.name" domain zone on Doma Protocol's testnet, giving anyone the ability to freely register a domain and immediately tokenize it. This special testnet zone was created so that users can experiment and explore the future of domain tokenization at no cost.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8637/267412_d3xnicnames.jpg

The partnership marks a groundbreaking step in domain tokenization, building on NicNames' established reputation for technical innovation, and becomes a reference architecture for broader adoption of blockchain-enhanced domain management by registrars in the domain industry. By bridging its portfolio of over 500,000 registered domains as Real World Assets (RWAs) into Web3 ecosystems, NicNames is unlocking new opportunities for its customers and setting the stage for a broader digital economy.

Pioneering DNS-Compliant Domain Tokenization on Doma Protocol

Through this partnership, NicNames will integrate Doma Protocol - the world's first blockchain designed specifically for domains - to enable the tokenization of traditional domains. This initiative allows domain owners to convert their assets into blockchain-based tokens, facilitating seamless trading, fractional ownership, and interoperability across Web3 platforms while maintaining full DNS-compliant utility for websites, email, and traditional internet services.

"We're thrilled to partner with D3 to pioneer the tokenization of traditional domains," said Andriy Khvetkevych, CEO of NicNames. "Our commitment to technological excellence and innovation has always driven us to explore new frontiers in domain services. This partnership allows us to offer our 300,000+ clients unprecedented opportunities to unlock new value from their existing domain portfolios while maintaining the security and reliability they expect from our ICANN-accredited platform."

Technical Innovation Meets Proven Reliability

NicNames brings significant technical advantages to this partnership, including:

Advanced AI-Powered Infrastructure: State-of-the-art AI technology that streamlines domain search, registration, and management processes for 100,000s of users

State-of-the-art AI technology that streamlines domain search, registration, and management processes for 100,000s of users

Support for native Web3 authentication, including Login with MetaMask and Brave browser wallet, with plans to expand to additional wallet providers. For users who want to explore Web3 and domain tokenization without managing their own wallets, NicNames also offers custodial wallet support for a seamless onboarding experience.

A fully ICANN-compliant Anonymous Contact system that enables seamless ownership transfers while protecting the privacy of Web3-native users who wish to remain anonymous.

Support for cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional methods such as credit cards, Stripe, and PayPal, giving users maximum flexibility in how they purchase and manage domains.

The Doma Protocol testnet integration will enable NicNames customers to tokenize their traditional domains in one click, creating new opportunities for domain liquidity, fractional ownership, and integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications - all while maintaining the familiar registration and management experience they rely on.

"NicNames' combination of technical innovation and operational excellence makes them the ideal registrar partner to build on Doma Protocol," said Anand Vora, VP of Business Development & Partner Operations at D3. "Their proven ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI into traditional domain services, combined with their exceptional 99.8% customer satisfaction rate, makes them a model registrar to successfully bridge Web2 and Web3 domain ecosystems on Doma."

Expanding Digital Ownership Possibilities

The tokenization of traditional domains on the Doma Protocol testnet opens new possibilities for domain owners, including:

Enhanced Liquidity: Traditional domains can be more easily bought, sold, and traded on decentralized marketplaces

High-value domains can be divided into tradeable tokens, enabling broader participation in premium domain investments

Tokenized domains can serve as collateral in decentralized lending protocols and other financial applications including the newly announced Mizu DeFi launchpad

Tokenized domains can serve as collateral in decentralized lending protocols and other financial applications including the newly announced Mizu DeFi launchpad Verified Digital Identity: Blockchain-based ownership records provide immutable proof of domain ownership and transaction history

Doma Protocol and the NicNames tokenization integration are live in testnet for early adopters and developers.

Doma Protocol: start.doma.xyz

NicNames: get.tokenized.name

Mizu DeFi Launchpad: mizu.xyz

For more information, visit doma.xyz.

---

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world's first DomainFi network to tokenize 362M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, and .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .anime, .shib, and .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.com and Doma at https://www.doma.xyz.

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is one of the world's first DNS-compliant blockchains for DomainFi, tokenizing 364M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .anime, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and developer programs like Doma Forge, Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at doma.xyz.

About NicNames

NicNames Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar that emerged from the legacy of NIC.UA, Ukraine's leading domain name registrar and registry since 2007. Based in the United States, NicNames combines traditional domain registration services with innovative blockchain and AI-driven solutions. The company serves over 300,000 clients with a 99.8% satisfaction rate and 98%+ client retention, supported by 24/7 customer assistance. NicNames holds USPTO trademark endorsement and is committed to protecting intellectual property while exploring new frontiers in domain tokenization and digital ownership. Learn more at NicNames.com .

SOURCE: D3 Global, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267412

SOURCE: The PR Genius