Chromalloy Secures FAA Approval of CFM56 LPT Vane Up-Change PMA

Expanded PMA Portfolio Enhances Support for CFM56-5B/7B Midlife Engines

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs, and restoration, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its "up-change" part number for the CFM56-5B/7B Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Stage 1 Nozzle Guide Vane (NGV) PMA. Chromalloy's original PMA for this part received FAA certification in 2021. The newly approved PMA is an alternative for a revised configuration of the NGV that was released by CFMI in the 2020 time period.

"This new FAA approval marks an exciting milestone for Chromalloy, enabling us to offer PMA solutions for all configurations of the LPT Stage 1 NGV for CFM56-5B/-7B engines," said Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer of Chromalloy. "We're accelerating our momentum in expanding PMA parts and advanced repair capabilities for midlife engines. Building on last year's successful launch of FAA-approved PMAs for the CFM56 HPT Nozzle Guide Vane and the V2500 Select second stage HPT blade, we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering greater value to our customers worldwide."

Chromalloy's PMAs offer operators high value and in stock OEM-equivalent, independently-sourced engine hot section restoration options. This new PMA approval is a result of Chromalloy's ongoing investment in engineering and manufacturing excellence. This PMA part solution further expands Chromalloy's portfolio of FAA-approved components for commercial aerospace engines, including the CF6-80C2, PW4000, CFM56 and V2500.

Chromalloy's PMAs are equivalent to OEM parts, meeting FAA standards, and are a direct result of the company's long-term investment in turbine airfoil design and collaborative FAA engagement. Chromalloy remains dedicated to ensuring the quality and availability of aftermarket parts, providing engine owners, service centers, and operators with alternative solutions for overhaul value creation through PMA, Designated Engineering Representative (DER) repairs, and Used Serviceable Material (USM).

With over 60 FAA-approved gas path PMA parts developed and over 6 billion flight hours, Chromalloy's PMAs continue to demonstrate an impressive record of safety and reliability with zero Airworthiness Directives (ADs) issued to date. Chromalloy's expertise in high-performance PMA components aligns with its mission to support operators with practical, reliable alternatives to OEM-supplied parts.

https://www.chromalloy.com/chromalloy-secures-faa-approval-of-cfm56-lpt-vane-up-change-pma/

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com??

Contact Information

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-secures-faa-approval-of-cfm56-lpt-vane-up-change-pma-1076670