Rebecca Berrebi and Ted Farrell Join Forces to Launch Litigation Finance Advisors: A New Standard in Independent Legal Finance Advisory

NEW YORK, NY AND WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Two of the litigation finance industry's most respected professionals, Rebecca Berrebi and Ted Farrell, have officially announced their strategic partnership and the formation of Litigation Finance Advisors (LFA) - an independent, full-service advisory firm dedicated exclusively to litigation finance.

With nearly two decades of combined experience working in the industry and advising plaintiffs, law firms, investors, and funds, LFA offers tailored, conflict-free solutions across the full litigation finance lifecycle. The firm's mission is simple: Litigation Finance, Done Right.

"We saw the need for a truly independent, strategic advisory partner that understands litigation funding from every angle," said co-founder Rebecca Berrebi. "Ted and I built LFA to deliver clarity, structure, and real value in an often opaque and complex market."

Rebecca Berrebi, a Chambers and Partners and Lawdragon-ranked broker and the former founder of Avenue 33, brings deep experience in corporate finance, M&A, and cross-border litigation funding. She has advised on nine-figure transactions, led corporate affairs at a global fund manager, and guided high-profile clients through intricate finance strategies.

Ted Farrell, a former Managing Director at Vannin Capital and experienced litigator, has helped structure litigation finance deals across antitrust, IP, commercial, and mass tort cases. Recognized by Chambers & Partners as a top litigation finance broker, Ted is also the host of the All Things Litigation Funding podcast.

"Rebecca and I share a commitment to independence, transparency, and impact," added Ted Farrell. "LFA isn't just about placing capital-it's about helping clients make informed decisions and unlock the full value of their claims or investments."

LFA's services include:

Litigation finance advisory for law firms, plaintiffs, and corporations

Insurance-backed litigation funding solutions

Strategic guidance for investors and funders

Secondary market transactions and exit strategy support

Portfolio monetization and structured deal execution

What Sets LFA Apart

Independent & Fee-Based : No conflicts of interest, ever. LFA operates on a fee-only basis to ensure its advice is always client-centered.

All-Sides Perspective : Deep experience working with and within law firms, litigation funds, and private equity and credit groups.

Strategic & Structured : A defined, five-step methodology ensures every deal is vetted, competitive, and aligned with client goals.

Industry Recognition: Both partners are consistently ranked among the top advisors in the litigation finance space.

Visit the newly launched website at www.litfinadvisors.com to explore LFA's services, listen to the All Things Litigation Funding podcast, or schedule a complimentary 15-minute strategy session.

About Litigation Finance Advisors

Litigation Finance Advisors (LFA) provides independent, strategic advisory services for litigation finance transactions. Founded by industry leaders Rebecca Berrebi and Ted Farrell, LFA helps law firms, plaintiffs, and investors structure, negotiate, and execute optimized litigation funding solutions with clarity, market intelligence, and unwavering independence.

