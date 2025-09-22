KBC Groep: KBC's reaction to the Bloomberg article "Belgium's KBC is exploring a potential deal for ABN Amro"

Referring to KBC Group's earlier and repeated statements about its strategy, we remain committed to pursuing financially sound and sustainable growth. We are continuously monitoring the market to identify opportunities that strengthen our unique digital-first bank-insurance group. Currently, we are only studying a potential acquisition of the State-backed Belgian Insurance company, Ethias NV.
