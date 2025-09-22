Seeds of Funk: A Night of Music, Mingling, Genetics & Legends in New York City with MrSoul and MrsSoul of Brothers Grimm Seeds and Special Celebrity Guest Appearances, from ICE T and Montel Williams

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / On Sunday, September 28th, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., New York City will pulse with rhythm and roots at Room 52 as OMG Events & Brothers Grimm Seeds come together to present "Seeds of Funk" - a one-of-a-kind evening where cannabis culture meets community and iconic funk grooves.

The event will be hosted by Aaron Avner of OMG Events and MrsSoul CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds. Brothers Grimm Seeds is the legendary seed company that has been around since the late 90's and are the creators behind world renowned cannabis strains such as Cinderella 99, Rosetta Stone and the Apollo Lines. This will be a night to remember. Guests will be treated to a 30-minute genetics discussion diving into the art, science, and soul of cultivating world-class strains featuring MrSoul aka Rick Campanella also discussing their upcoming collaborations with ICE T and Montel Williams.

Adding star power to the evening, Seeds of Funk will feature special guest appearances by Montel Williams, a renowned advocate, entertainer, and entrepreneur and the legendary Ice-T himself, who has become a cultural icon.

Following, the genetics panel & discussion the night opens into an interactive open funk jam session, a free-flowing blend of music, artistry, and community, where audiences and artists alike can mingle, groove, and spark inspiration together. Don't hesitate to bring your instruments and join in the jam.

"Seeds of Funk is about connection - between music, people, and the plant. We're bringing community into one room to celebrate culture, creativity, and collaboration," says Mrs. Soul, CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds.

Event Details

Event: Seeds of Funk

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Location: Room 52, 212 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022 (Ages 21+)

Featuring: Mr. Soul & Mrs. Soul (Brothers Grimm Seeds), Special Guests Montel Williams & Ice-T, plus an Open Funk Jam

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seeds-of-funk-tickets-1708943799909?aff=oddtdtcreator

