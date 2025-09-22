Hermosa Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Creative Minds AI, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of the AI for Seniors Podcast, a new platform designed to empower older adults with simple, practical insights into Artificial Intelligence. The show, subtitled Where Wisdom Meets Technology, explores how seniors can benefit from emerging tools without being overwhelmed by complexity.





Derrick Fennell, Founder of Creative Minds AI, LLC

The podcast offers accessible conversations on topics such as everyday AI applications, navigating digital tools, and using technology to improve quality of life. Each episode features strategies tailored to individuals aged 55 and above, with a focus on clarity, simplicity, and real-world impact.

"Technology should not be a barrier," said Derrick Fennell, CEO of Creative Minds AI. "AI has the power to make life easier, but too often it feels out of reach for seniors. This podcast is about breaking down those barriers and showing that AI can be both practical and empowering."

The AI for Seniors Podcast is now available through its official website www.aiforseniorspodcast.com. The show will also be supported by community resources through Creative Minds AI, providing ongoing education and practical tools for senior learners.

About Creative Minds AI, LLC

Creative Minds AI, LLC is an education-focused company dedicated to making artificial intelligence learning more approachable and accessible for older adults. Founded by Fennell, whose career spans technology, finance, and aviation, the organization builds on his experience. Fennell is also the author of You Are The Creator: Seven Powerful Principles to Engineer the Life You Deserve, reflecting his mission to simplify complexity, open opportunities, and help people thrive through innovation and lifelong learning.

Creative Minds AI is among the first companies focused on equipping seniors (55+) with practical AI education. Through courses, workshops, and now podcasting, the organization empowers older adults to embrace technology with confidence and ease.

