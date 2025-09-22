Anzeige
22.09.2025
USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Awarded OPNAV N4 on Seaport NxG Contract

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / USfalcon, a leading provider of innovative technology and engineering services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N4 (OPNAV N4) Installations and Logistics Support under the Seaport Next Generation (NxG) contract. This award is a base year, plus two 1-year option contract, supporting OPNAV N4 in its vital mission to enhance naval logistics systems and optimize resource utilization to drive business processes.

"We are excited to continue our support to OPNAV N4 in its ongoing efforts to maintain mission readiness and enhance operational effectiveness," said Stephanie Martin, President & CAO at USfalcon. USfalcon will continue supporting OPNAV N4 advance its efforts in integrating logistics systems, improving fleet and shore sustainment capabilities, wargaming, logistics analytics, and business process reengineering. This includes providing expertise in business and digital transformation, strategic planning, and the full spectrum of acquisition logistics and Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE).

For more information about USfalcon's capabilities and services, visit usfalcon.com.

About USfalcon

Founded in 1984, USfalcon, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a leading provider of innovative engineering, technology, and logistics solutions to the Department of War and other federal agencies. With a focus on operational excellence, USfalcon offers a wide range of services, including warfighter mission readiness, system integration and modernization, platform lifecycle support, and logistics management, helping clients achieve their strategic goals and enhance their mission readiness.

Contact Information

Stephanie Martin
President & CAO
919-388-3778

.

SOURCE: USfalcon, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/usfalcon-awarded-opnav-n4-on-seaport-nxg-contract-1076817

