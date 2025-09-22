HyperSciences, Inc.: HyperSciences Achieves World-First Rocketless Ram-Accelerated Mach 3+ Launch and "Space Dart" Separation Under DoD Contract

From defense-backed breakthroughs to scalable commercial launches, General Hypersonics is pioneering affordable, reusable hypersonics and next-generation space flight.

SPOKANE, WA AND AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / HyperSciences, Inc., dba General Hypersonics Corp. (General Hypersonics), today announced a world-first achievement under its U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract. This small business technology company is setting world records with a new rocketless launch platform. It successfully completed horizontal flight tests exceeding Mach 3 carrying electronic payloads and demonstrating groundbreaking payload separation capabilities from its horizontal ram accelerator, a novel tube-launch system, the Hypersonic Accelerator for Versatile Operational Kinetics (HAVOK). This breakthrough marks a critical step toward commercializing its reusable, low-cost hypersonic long-range and suborbital launch platform for defense and space missions.

The current DoD contract builds on a successful NASA Phase I effort that demonstrated the scalability of General Hypersonics launch platform for larger payloads. Purpose-built for aerospace applications, the HAVOK system's unique capabilities were advanced through industrial drilling and tunneling research and development, where thousands of high impact launches validated its performance, precision, scalability, and affordability. Recent demonstrations confirm the company is on track to deliver rocketless, responsive, high-cadence suborbital access in 2026, with orbital launches targeted the following year.

World-First Ram Accelerator Achievements by General Hypersonics

Turnkey Hot-Fire of Ram Accelerator : First successful hot-fire of a ram accelerator tube, originally adapted for industrial drilling and then refined for space launch.

Ram Start with Heaviest Projectile Ever Accelerated : Achieved ignition and sustained flight with the highest mass for this scale projectile ever successfully ram-accelerated, demonstrating full-flight scalability with highest-density ram acceleration.

Sustained Mach 3+ Subscale Flight : Completed high-speed tests simulating future orbital launch vehicles.

First Payload-Carrying Flight Through Ram Accelerator : Flew onboard electronics at hypersonic speeds above Mach 3.

Clean Separation of "Space Dart": Demonstrated first ever smooth, mid-flight separation of a "Space Dart" payload within the launch tube-demonstrating feasibility to deploy hypersonic payloads, testing, targets, drones, and other payloads using a novel precision sabot system.

Technology Background and Significance

The ram accelerator is a rocketless propulsion platform that uses clean gases to accelerate payloads to hypersonic speeds. First conceived at the University of Washington, it was adapted by General Hypersonics for deep-earth industrial drilling and tunneling utilizing high speed impact. Validated through thousands of industrial field tests, the company has now refined the system for defense and space launches. Recent "hot-fire" field tests at the company's hypersonic test-bed facility demonstrate its potential as a reusable, scalable, and cost-effective launch solution.

Advancing Toward Suborbital and Orbital Readiness

General Hypersonics' Mach 5+ Space Dart demonstration, scheduled for Q4 2025, will advance its reusable system toward space readiness. In 2026, the company plans more world-first demonstrations: launching payloads from the HAVOK tube-launch system to the Kármán line (100 km) and repeating suborbital deliveries to validate affordability, reusability, and high-frequency launch capability - without a first-stage rocket.

"This disruptive propulsion technology can launch space and defense missions from land or sea," said Mark Russell, CEO and Founder. "These results confirm our system's scalability for both space and national security missions while opening doors to an entirely new class of hypersonic and space applications - at dramatically lower cost and faster launch rates. We intend to create a little 'HAVOK' as competitors try to keep up!"

General Hypersonics is creating a new way to reach space - affordable, frequent launches set to begin serving customers in 2026.

For more information, visit https://generalhypersonics.com

Positioned for Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Aligned with the U.S. hypersonic and space strategies and backed by DoD programs, proven milestones, a strong IP base, and a veteran team of aerospace experts, General Hypersonics invites select partners and investors to help drive the future of next-generation, affordable, and high-frequency launch solutions. For details, contact: info@hypersciences.com

Media & Investor Contact

HyperSciences (dba General Hypersonics)

2311 E Main Ave, Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99202

(509) 443-5746

info@hypersciences.com

SOURCE: HyperSciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/hypersciences-dba-general-hypersonics-achieves-world-first-rocketless-ram-accelera-1076811