Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owen Mumford Introduces Empelvic Cushion to the U.S Market

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Owen Mumford, a global leader in innovative medical devices, today announced the U.S. launch of Empelvic, a specially designed cushion that supports effective pelvic floor training. Pelvicon 2025, the premier conference for pelvic floor physical therapists, will serve as the kick-off event for the U.S. launch of Empelvic, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 25-27, 2025.

Empelvic Male and Female

Empelvic Male and Female
Male and Female Empelvic device with fabric carrying case.

Pelvic floor health is a vital part of overall wellness, yet it is often overlooked. The Empelvic cushion is designed to make pelvic floor training easier, more accessible, and sustainable. Available for both men and women, Empelvic applies targeted pressure that helps users better sense and engage their pelvic floor muscles, making it easier to relax, activate, and strengthen them effectively.

"Pelvic health plays a crucial role in quality of life, and yet conversations around it remain limited. With Empelvic, we aim to normalize and empower pelvic floor training as part of everyday wellness," said Stephanie Lee, Marketing Director.

With its discreet design, portability, and affordability, the Empelvic cushion provides an accessible solution for anyone seeking to improve pelvic health, whether for recovery, preventive care, or long-term wellness. Already trusted by a growing community worldwide, Empelvic is now set to expand its reach in the U.S., supporting more people in empowering their pelvic health.

For additional information, please contact Owen Mumford at 1-800-421-6936 or email us.info@owenmumford.com.

About Owen Mumford
When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today, the vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, Making a World of Difference to a World of People through innovation, exceptional quality, and product performance. For more information, please visit owenmumford.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lee
Marketing Director
stephanie.lee@owenmumford.com
(770) 977-2226

.

SOURCE: Owen Mumford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/owen-mumford-introduces-empelvicr-cushion-to-the-u.s-market-1076757

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.