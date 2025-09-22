Owen Mumford Introduces Empelvic Cushion to the U.S Market

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Owen Mumford, a global leader in innovative medical devices, today announced the U.S. launch of Empelvic, a specially designed cushion that supports effective pelvic floor training. Pelvicon 2025, the premier conference for pelvic floor physical therapists, will serve as the kick-off event for the U.S. launch of Empelvic, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 25-27, 2025.

Empelvic Male and Female

Male and Female Empelvic device with fabric carrying case.

Pelvic floor health is a vital part of overall wellness, yet it is often overlooked. The Empelvic cushion is designed to make pelvic floor training easier, more accessible, and sustainable. Available for both men and women, Empelvic applies targeted pressure that helps users better sense and engage their pelvic floor muscles, making it easier to relax, activate, and strengthen them effectively.

"Pelvic health plays a crucial role in quality of life, and yet conversations around it remain limited. With Empelvic, we aim to normalize and empower pelvic floor training as part of everyday wellness," said Stephanie Lee, Marketing Director.

With its discreet design, portability, and affordability, the Empelvic cushion provides an accessible solution for anyone seeking to improve pelvic health, whether for recovery, preventive care, or long-term wellness. Already trusted by a growing community worldwide, Empelvic is now set to expand its reach in the U.S., supporting more people in empowering their pelvic health.

For additional information, please contact Owen Mumford at 1-800-421-6936 or email us.info@owenmumford.com.

About Owen Mumford

When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today, the vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, Making a World of Difference to a World of People through innovation, exceptional quality, and product performance. For more information, please visit owenmumford.com.

SOURCE: Owen Mumford

