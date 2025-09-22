New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - IRAEmpire, a leading source for retirement investing research and analysis, today announced its annual rankings of the Best Crypto IRA Companies in the US for 2025, with iTrustCapital recognized as the #1 provider. The announcement underscores the growing importance of cryptocurrency in retirement planning and highlights companies that combine security and innovation to serve US investors.

The rankings were based on a comprehensive review of the country's leading Crypto IRA providers. IRAEmpire evaluated companies across multiple categories, including account security, range of supported digital assets, fee structure, customer service, and platform usability. iTrustCapital emerged as the top-ranked provider for its robust security infrastructure, low-cost transaction fees, user-friendly platform, and wide selection of cryptocurrencies available for retirement accounts.

"Cryptocurrency is no longer a fringe asset class-it has become an essential part of many investors' long-term strategies," said IRAEmpire spokesperson Ryan Paulson. "By naming iTrustCapital as the best Crypto IRA provider in the US for 2025, we are recognizing its commitment to making digital assets accessible, affordable, and secure for retirement savers."

The 2025 rankings include a diverse range of companies, from established self-directed IRA custodians to specialized digital asset IRA platforms. iTrustCapital was praised for its fee structure, responsive customer support, and strong reputation, making it a standout choice for investors who want to integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies into their retirement portfolios.

The full list of the Best Crypto IRA Companies in the US for 2025, along with detailed company profiles, is now available on IRAEmpire's official website.

