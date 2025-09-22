Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, today announced the acceptance of an oral presentation on results from the investigator-initiated CHOPIN randomized Phase 2 trial at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress. Principal Investigator Ellen Kapiteijn, MD, from Leiden University Medical Center's Department of Medical Oncology, will present data evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of sequencing systemic ipilimumab and nivolumab with Delcath's CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for percutaneous hepatic perfusion with melphalan in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.

Title: Combined Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion with Ipilimumab plus Nivolumab in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma: a single center, open-label, randomized, phase 2 study (CHOPIN)

Session Title: Melanoma and other skin tumours

Session Date and Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 3:20 p.m. CET 9:20 a.m. EST

Abstract Number: LBA59

Presenter: Ellen Kapiteijn, MD

The poster will be available at https://delcath.com/investors/events-presentations/ when the ESMO embargo is released on October 18, 2025.

