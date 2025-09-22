Roaming Hunger: Insperience Group Launches to Unite Leading Brands on a Mission to Drive Engagement and Connection

Collective of Leading Brands Connects Communities with Live Experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Today marks the official launch of Insperience Group, a collective of industry-leading brands united behind a mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. Backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, Insperience Group operates via two platforms - the Insperience Food Services and Brand Experience.

Insperience Food Services boasts the nation's only one-stop shop for connecting people and teams through food, regardless of delivery medium. The platform is powered by Roaming Hunger, the nation's leading food truck and mobile food marketplace, Cater2me, a premier provider of curated, turnkey corporate catering for teams of all sizes, and Mobile Food Alliance, which supports food entrepreneurs across the country. Insperience's Brand Experience platform is anchored by RMNG, the leading experiential marketing agency focused on inspiring relationships between brands and their target audiences via mobile, pop-up, and large scale activations.

"The introduction of Insperience Group represents an exciting moment for us, as it allows us to unify our brands under one mission that drives us each and every day - inspiring authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences," said Greg Liberman, CEO of Insperience Group. "Insperience's launch is just the start, as we continue to focus on growing our platforms organically as well as by adding complementary businesses that share our core values and belief that consumers and businesses choose brands they trust; and, trust is built best through one-of-a-kind, intentional, immersive, live experiences with the power to connect."

While the platforms leverage the strengths of one another and the shared Insperience Group infrastructure, each is led by its own dedicated leadership team:

Insperience's Food Services platform : Includes Roaming Hunger , Cater2.me and Mobile Food Alliance , led by Insperience Group Chief Commercial Officer, Ranil Wiratunga.

Insperience's Brand Experience platform: Anchored by RMNG and led by Agency President & General Manager, Richard Black.

Jeff Smith, Partner, Food & Beverage at Shore Capital Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "When we invested in Roaming Hunger in 2023, we believed its future was about much more than being the best food truck marketplace in the country. The launch of Insperience Group serves as the natural evolution of a company that has been all about connecting people through live experiences since it was founded in 2009. We look forward to continuing to support the Insperience Group team as it grows the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses."

About Insperience Group

Insperience Group is a collection of leading brands united behind a mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. Insperience's Food Services platform is currently comprised of Roaming Hunger, Cater2me and Mobile Food Alliance, while its Brand Experience platform is anchored by RMNG.

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger, founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, is the nation's largest and most trusted marketplace for mobile food experiences. We connect brands, organizations, individuals and event planners with a network of over 20,000 top food trucks, carts, and pop-ups, transforming ordinary events into unforgettable culinary moments that connect.

About Cater2.me

Cater2.me, founded in 2010 in San Francisco, is the premier corporate catering platform that builds and strengthens workplace culture through high-quality, shared food experiences. We partner with local restaurants, chefs, full-service caterers and food trucks to deliver exceptional turnkey employee meal programs that nourish connection and create meaningful dining moments for companies across the country.

About RMNG

RMNG, launched out of Roaming Hunger in 2017 in Los Angeles, is the go-to mobile experiential marketing partner for brands and agencies seeking to connect with consumers and businesses through immersive brand experiences anytime, anywhere. RMNG designs and flawlessly executes experiential pop-ups, mobile tours, and large-scale activations that drive brand loyalty and measurable results.

About Mobile Food Alliance

Mobile Food Alliance, launched in 2024 out of Roaming Hunger, is a leading collective association dedicated to helping local food entrepreneurs thrive. We deliver real value to more than 20,000 members through exclusive discounts, business services, an equipment marketplace (including the leading platform to buy, sell and lease food trucks), educational tools, and access to high-quality catering and event opportunities - all powered by a supportive and collaborative community.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management, including additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

