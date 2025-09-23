Ambience Healthcare Announces Nikhil Buduma as New Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder Mike Ng to take the role of President & Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare , the leading ambient AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflows, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Nikhil Buduma will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ambience Co-Founder Mike Ng, who served as CEO since the company's founding, will shift to the full-time executive role of President and Chairman.

"I am thrilled for Nikhil to step into the role of CEO," shared Mike Ng, Ambience Healthcare President and Chairman. "Nikhil is respected as one of the most influential AI leaders in the industry by the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers. In my new position, I look forward to focusing on Ambience's long-term vision and strategy."

As CEO, Nikhil will focus on leading day-to-day operations, driving company growth, and product innovation. He will also be responsible for ensuring Ambience continues to deliver transformative impact for clinicians and patients while maintaining the company's culture of operational excellence and long-term mission alignment.

Buduma and Ng co-founded Ambience in 2020 with the mission of freeing clinicians from the administrative burden of the EHR and enabling them to deliver the best possible patient care. Buduma, one of the early pioneers in deep learning research, authored Fundamentals of Deep Learning (O'Reilly), the first widely adopted textbook on modern AI. He has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of its "Rising Stars: 100 Healthcare Leaders Under 40."

"I'm excited to partner with Mike in his new role as we focus on forging the next chapter of Ambience's growth," said Nikhil Buduma. "Mike cemented our foundational partnerships with AI research labs, led Ambience's marquee partnerships with leading health systems, and spearheaded our investments into revenue cycle products. Moving forward, Mike and I will continue to work tirelessly to harness AI to deliver better care, at a lower cost, and with a better experience for everyone."

Under Ng's leadership, Ambience Healthcare has grown into one of the most trusted names in healthcare AI. Since its founding, Ambience:

Raised $343 million in funding to accelerate development and deployment of its platform

Scaled to a team of more than 200 employees across engineering, clinical, and go-to-market functions

Partnered with more than 40 leading healthcare organizations, including Cleveland Clinic, UCSF Health, Houston Methodist, St. Luke's Health System, Memorial Hermann Health System, Ardent Health, and John Muir Health

Achieved a 97.7% Spotlight Report score from KLAS Research in the Ambient AI category

Became the first ambient AI technology to expand beyond AI scribing into pre-charting, coding, CDI, and clinical decision support

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

