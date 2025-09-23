Pacific Green Technologies Inc.: Pacific Green Achieves Planning Permit for 1GW / 2.5GWh Portland Energy Park

Sydney, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green, a global battery energy storage company, has secured planning permit from the Victorian Government for its second Australian grid-scale battery energy park located in Portland, Victoria, Australia.

The Portland Energy Park, providing up to 1GW of firming capacity, will be developed in phases over the next 36 months. Once constructed, it will become Australia's largest battery energy park. Located in regional Victoria, in one of the State's core industrial hubs, the energy park will significantly boost energy storage capacity, enhance Victoria's energy stability and support the state's transition to net-zero emissions. Once operational, the energy park will enable the avoidance of 66,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Pacific Green undertook a comprehensive program of technical, environmental and operational assessments to support the planning and approvals process, ensuring the project minimises potential impacts and fully complies with, or exceeds, all statutory requirements. This was complemented by an extensive program of community and stakeholder engagement, including consultation with local First Peoples representatives, whose cultural heritage insights played a key role in shaping the final design of the energy park.

Following the successful development of 1GWh of battery energy storage at Limestone Coast, South Australia, Portland Energy Park represents the next step in Pacific Green's ambition to develop its pipeline of over 7 GWh of battery energy parks across the National Electricity Market.

Strategically positioned within the industrial zoned area on Madeira Packet Road, the Portland Energy Park is in close proximity to the Portland Aluminium Smelter and the Portland Water Treatment Plant, enabling the asset to provide energy security to strategic businesses and augment existing electrical infrastructure positioned nearby.

Hon. Sonya Kilkenny, Minister for Planning commented: "Our fast-tracked pathway has unlocked more than $6 billion worth of investment into renewable energy projects - helping provide cheaper and cleaner energy to hundreds of thousands of Victorian households."

Hon. Lily D'Ambrosio, Minister for Energy and Resources commented: "This battery will soak up cheap renewable power during the day and deliver it when demand peaks - powering 345,000 homes and slashing energy bills across the state."

Scott Poulter, Chairman and Group CEO Pacific Green commented: "We are pleased that our second Australian asset has secured the support needed to move forward. Drawing on our global expertise in developing energy parks across the UK, Europe and Australia, the Portland project will play a major role in decarbonising Australia's energy system. Its scale underlines our ambition to become a leading developer in the market and to accelerate the nation's transition to renewables through a multi-gigawatt platform"

Joel Alexander, Managing Director Pacific Green Energy Storage Australia commented: "We are thrilled to reach today's milestone as it represents a significant achievement for Pacific Green. Once operational, Portland will stand as Australia's largest grid-scale battery, driving Victoria's energy transition forward. At a regional level, we extend our thanks to local First Nations representatives, the community and stakeholders for their engagement, and we look forward to sharing further updates on supply chain opportunities as the project progresses."

About Pacific Green

Pacific Green is a global energy storage and environmental technology company, on a mission to advance the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

The business is focused on rapidly building a significant global portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a large pipeline of energy storage capacity currently in development, construction or operation.

Pacific Green's team brings together extensive technology, project development and project finance expertise - having commercialised numerous pioneering technologies and steered major international energy and infrastructure projects successfully through financing and development.

This in-house expertise is complemented by strategic relationships cultivated with trusted partners at all levels of the global environmental supply chain - providing access to the very best technology and manufacturing capabilities on offer, alongside internationally respected financial institutions and project partners.

For more information, visit Pacific Green's website:

www.pacificgreen.com

Georgia Bollard - Public Relations, Marketing and Engagement Manager, Pacific Green (Australia) T: +61 450 454 434 E: georgia.bollard@pacificgreen.com