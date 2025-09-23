National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship: NACCE Names Snap-On's Nick Pinchuk "Lifetime Achievement" Award Recipient

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America's leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Nicholas T. Pinchuk, chairman and chief executive officer of Snap-on Incorporated, as the 2025 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America's leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Nicholas T. Pinchuk, chairman and chief executive officer of Snap-on Incorporated, as the 2025 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.

"NACCE takes great pleasure in awarding this unique recognition to Nick Pinchuk, who has achieved a lifetime of corporate achievement, entrepreneurial excellence, and visionary leadership," said Rebecca Corbin, president and CEO of NACCE. "This award acknowledges his dedication to building successful ventures and inspiring future generations, as well as his profound impact on entrepreneurship, innovation, and community development throughout his career."

Pinchuk is known for his successful tenure at Snap-on, playing key leadership roles in the company's growth and success since joining the organization in 2002. The Lifetime Achievement Award is announced yearly at NACCE's annual conference, held this year October 5-8 in Coronado, CA.

"NACCE and its member colleges are central to fostering economic growth and ensuring the future prosperity of our local communities and our nation as a whole," said Pinchuk. "Snap-on remains deeply committed to elevating the dignity of work and small business ownership. We provide the innovative solutions necessary to solve critical tasks that keep the world moving, and the Snap-on brand remains the outward sign of the pride working people take in their essential efforts that sustain our society. In honor of these people of work, I am pleased to accept this prestigious award from NACCE.

About Nick Pinchuk

Nick Pinchuk has served as Snap-on's CEO since 2007 and chairman of the board since 2009. Previously, he served as Snap-on's senior vice president and president of its Worldwide Commercial & Industrial Group.

Before joining Snap-on in 2002, Pinchuk held various financial and engineering positions at Ford Motor company and served in several executive operational and financial positions at United Technologies Corporation (UTC). He spent more than a decade as president of UTC Carrier's Asia Pacific operations, based in that region.

He is an outspoken leader for community colleges and workforce development in media appearances and speaking engagements across the country. He appears regularly on CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as on the pages of various publications, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, commenting on the global economic scene and advocating for equipping everyday people with the skills they need to win the global competition for jobs.

Pinchuk holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Harvard. He also served as an officer of the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

About NACCE

NACCE is an organization of thousands of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. NACCE has two main goals: to empower college leaders to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college's role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in their local ecosystems. In 2023, NACCE acquired the SkillPointe technology platform, a free career exploration tool providing information and support for in-demand skilled trades jobs and resources for business startups. Visit: www.nacce.com .

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of a serious and outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2024, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit: snapon.com and makersandfixers.com. http://www.snapon.com/

