Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HMAN) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Company's name to "Lux Metals Corp." (the "Name Change").

The Name Change will take effect at the start of trading on September 25, 2025, and the Company's common shares will trade under the new symbol "LXM" and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 55067G108/CA55067G1081.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman Exploration Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing gold and critical mineral projects in premier mining jurisdictions. With a commitment to sustainable exploration, the Company is well-positioned to deliver value through its portfolio of assets. Huntsman is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMAN.

