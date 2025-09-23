Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 03:12 Uhr
GEEKOM Celebrates 22 Years of Excellence: "Mini PC, That's GEEKOM"

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a trailblazer in compact computing, proudly celebrates its 22nd brand anniversary with the resonant theme: "Mini PC, That's GEEKOM." From September 22 to October 25, customers can enjoy exclusive anniversary discounts of up to 50% on select mini PC models-an offer that reflects GEEKOM's gratitude and commitment to its loyal community.


From its inception in 2003, GEEKOM has stood by one principle: no compromise. That begins with no compromise to quality-even when it means higher production costs. From earlier models to latest powerhouses including the GEEKOM A9 Mega, every GEEKOM mini PC is engineered with precision, using premium components and undergoing rigorous testing to ensure durability, stability, and top-tier performance. The result? Devices that consistently outperform mainstream desktop PCs while maintaining a sleek, space-saving form factor.

Equally vital is GEEKOM's stance on no compromise to reliability. The company's products are built to last, with robust architecture and long-term support that reflect its confidence in every unit shipped. Customers know they're investing in a machine that won't let them down.

Behind every great product is great service-and GEEKOM makes no compromise to customer care, even when it means investing in more resources and expanding support channels that now cover more than 200 cities around the globe. From pre-sale consultations to post-sale assistance, GEEKOM's team is dedicated to providing responsive, knowledgeable, and friendly service that builds trust and loyalty.

Innovation drives everything GEEKOM does. The company consistently delivers at least two key innovations every year-ranging from AI-enhanced computing to silent cooling systems and eco-conscious materials. These breakthroughs reflect GEEKOM's bold vision for the future, where mini PCs are not just alternatives, but the new standard in performance and sustainability.

The anniversary celebration is more than a milestone-it's a reaffirmation of GEEKOM's mission to deliver compact computing solutions that never cut corners. With unbeatable deals running from September 22 to October 25, now is the perfect time to experience the power, reliability, and innovation that define GEEKOM. Because when it comes to mini PCs, there's only one name that stands for no compromise: "Mini PC, That's GEEKOM."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777863/image_5019393_9880324.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-celebrates-22-years-of-excellence-mini-pc-thats-geekom-302562464.html

