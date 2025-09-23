Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of 0G (Zero Gravity) on September 22. The 0G/USDT spot trading pair, the 0G/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair, and 0G/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

0G is developed to provide the foundational infrastructure for on-chain AI applications, addressing the scalability and cost challenges that occur when running AI workloads on conventional blockchains. The design is based on a modular architecture that separates key functions to process data and transactions efficiently. This system includes the 0G Chain, an EVM-compatible Layer1 blockchain; 0G Storage, a distributed network optimized for large datasets; 0G Data Availability, a scalable data layer for rapid access; and 0G Compute, a network for AI model training and inference.

The network's design also incorporates a dual-lane system for data storage and publishing to enhance performance. It employs a Proof of Random Access (PoRA) mechanism to incentivize storage nodes to participate. Beyond its focus on AI, 0G's infrastructure supports a range of decentralized applications across industries such as DeFi, gaming, and art, with its modular framework designed to provide a flexible and adaptable platform for developers.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

